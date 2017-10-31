Get tickets early for the RBC Heritage

The only annual PGA Tour tournament held in the Palmetto State, next year’s RBC Heritage runs from April 9-15 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

The 2018 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is a little less than six months away, but tickets are already on sale, and, if you buy now, you might be able to save a little money.

The 2018 tournament will mark the 50th anniversary of the event, and those attending will get the chance to say “Cheers to 50 Years” in style, according to a release from the Heritage Classic Foundation.

Those interested in attending can save nearly $50 on a golden ticket if they purchase by Jan. 5. The golden ticket comes with special artwork, a lanyard and a 50th anniversary ball cap. Additionally, those buying the golden ticket will receive all of the same benefits as those who purchase a clubhouse badge, including weeklong access to the grounds, the clubhouse, the Heritage Pavilion and two on-course hospitality venues located at the 7th and 15th holes.

The golden ticket is $220 until Jan. 5. From Jan. 5 to March 31, the cost will be $255. In April, it will cost $275.

The clubhouse badge will cost $195 until Jan. 5, and rise to $230 from Jan. 6 to March 31. In April it will be $250.

For a complete list of ticket options, visit www.rbcheritage.com. Tickets can also be purchased on the website or by calling Tournament Headquarters at 843-671-2448.