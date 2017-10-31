Get tickets early for the RBC Heritage

The 2018 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is a little less than six months away, but tickets are already on sale, and, if you buy now, you might be able to save a little money.
The only annual PGA Tour tournament held in the Palmetto State, next year’s RBC Heritage runs from April 9-15 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
The 2018 tournament will mark the 50th anniversary of the event, and those attending will get the chance to say “Cheers to 50 Years” in style, according to a release from the Heritage Classic Foundation.
Those interested in attending can save nearly $50 on a golden ticket if they purchase by Jan. 5. The golden ticket comes with special artwork, a lanyard and a 50th anniversary ball cap. Additionally, those buying the golden ticket will receive all of the same benefits as those who purchase a clubhouse badge, including weeklong access to the grounds, the clubhouse, the Heritage Pavilion and two on-course hospitality venues located at the 7th and 15th holes.
The golden ticket is $220 until Jan. 5. From Jan. 5 to March 31, the cost will be $255. In April, it will cost $275.
The clubhouse badge will cost $195 until Jan. 5, and rise to $230 from Jan. 6 to March 31. In April it will be $250.
For a complete list of ticket options, visit www.rbcheritage.com. Tickets can also be purchased on the website or by calling Tournament Headquarters at 843-671-2448.