The Clemson star and Hilton Head Christian Academy graduate had three top 10 finishes in national tournaments last month and has climbed to No. 9 in Golfweek’s national individual rankings.

Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer was named the ACC Men’s Golfer of the Month for September.

Nimmer opened the month with a runner-up finish at the Carpet Classic in Dalton, Georgia, shooting a career-best 65 in the second round. He followed that up with a seventh-place finish at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas before finishing 10th at the Nike Elite in Portland, Oregon, to close the month.

Nimmer posted a 69.22 scoring average for the month with six rounds in the 60s, seven rounds under par and a team-high 42 birdies.