Nimmer nearly notches Heritage invite, losing playoff at players amature

Bluffton golfer Bryson Nimmer nearly fulfilled a lifelong dream by earning an invitation to play in next year’s RBC Heritage presented by Boeing when he finished second at the 19th annual Players Amateur, losing on the second playoff hole at Berkeley Hall.

Nimmer, a former Hilton Head Christian Academy star and current Clemson All- American, had a chance to win in regulation but missed his par putt on the 72nd hole, forcing a playoff with North Florida’s Phillip Knowles, who won with a par on the second playoff hole.

“It just hurts a lot,” Nimmer said. “It’s been my dream ever since I was little to play in the Heritage. To come up that close and just need to make one putt to get in, it hurts.”