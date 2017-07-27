Miles finishes 7th at southern amateur

Hilton Head Island’s Will Miles finished seventh at the 111th Southern Amateur Championship from July 19-22 in Pinehurst, N.C.
Miles, a standout at the University of South Carolina, was tied for third and one off the lead heading into the final round of the prestigious event.
Miles shot an opening-round of 3-under 69 before carding a 6-under-par 66 in the second round – the lowest round of the day – to charge into contention. He finished with rounds of 71 and 74 to finish seven shots behind champion Karl Vilips of Australia.