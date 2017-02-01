RBC Heritage to Host New Pro-Am at Atlantic Dunes

The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing will host an additional Pro-Am on April 12 at Atlantic Dunes by Davis Love III at the Sea Pines Resort. Atlantic Dunes is a complete reconstruction and recreation of the resort’s historic Ocean Course, the first golf course built on Hilton Head Island.

“The 49th annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is expected to be another excellent event on our Island,” said Steve Wilmot, Heritage tournament director. “This Pro-Am is just one example of bringing our tournament to the next level as we quickly approach our 50th year. Our primary Pro-Ams are sold out, but we still had a high demand from fans to play, so we created this new opportunity.”

Pro-Am tournaments offer a unique experience to play with PGA Tour professionals during tournament week. Each participant in this year’s Pro-Am will receive one playing spot and will be paired with three other amateurs and one PGA Tour professional. In addition, they will receive two Pro-Am credentials, two clubhouse badges good for week-long entry to the tournament, breakfast for two before play, an awards ceremony with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres immediately following play, and entry into the tournament all week. Golfers will take home one gift package, which includes an exclusive shopping spree and a listing in the spectator guide. For more information or to register, visit www.rbcheritage.com.