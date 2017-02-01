Haig Point Welcomes New Director of Golf

Haig Point rang in a new year with the hire of golf expert Mark Steinbauer as the new director of golf. Steinbauer, a Texas native, brings more than 30 years of experience to the Haig Point golf community.

He holds the title of PGA of America Professional Standing: Master Professional-Teaching (Member 86) and has been named a Top 100 Teacher by GOLF Magazine for seven consecutive years. Additionally, Steinbauer is an adjunct faculty member for PGA of America’s Department of Education. For the past seven years, he has been named Top Teacher of the Year by Golf Digest Magazine.

“We are thrilled to have Mark on board and honored to enhance our leadership team with his skillset and experience,” said Doug Egly, CEO of Haig Point.