Wexford Intercollegiate Bringing 18 Golf Teams to HHI

Wexford will host the 12th annual Wexford Intercollegiate golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 26 through Tuesday, Feb. 28. The three-day tournament will begin with a collegiate pro-am on Sunday, followed by 36 holes of golf on Monday and Tuesday.
Participating schools include Francis Marion University, Akron University, Cleveland State University, Dartmouth College, Davidson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Gardner-Webb University, Hartford University, High Point University, Mercer University, Oakland University, Presbyterian College, Radford University, Siena College, University of Dayton, University of South Carolina Aiken, Winthrop University and Wofford College. The event is free and open to the public.