Hilton Head Golf Wins International Sustainability Award

Hilton Head Island was awarded the first International Sustainable Golf Destination of the Year award from the International Association of Golf Tour Operators. The award recognizes high performance and commitment across three core areas of sustainability: nature, resources and people.

The award submission was a collaborative effort with the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, area golf facilities and the Hilton Head-based nonprofit organization Experience Green. The initiative builds on the destination's work for sustainability, offering education, networking and support to facilities committed to advancing sustainable practices through the international eco-label for golf, GEO. This sustainability award comes on the heels of Hilton Head Island winning the 2016 IAGTO North America Golf Destination of the Year. 

