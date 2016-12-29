Callawassie Island Partners With Big East

Callawassie Island recently announced a five-year partnership with the Big East Conference to host the Ladies’ and Men’s Golf Championships. Callawassie is known for its private, award-winning, championship 27-hole Tom Fazio-designed course. It has hosted the Big East Men’s Championships for the past three years, and 2017 will be its second year hosting the Ladies’ Championships.
The Men’s Big East Championship will be held April 29 through May 2, and the Women’s Big East Championship will be held April 20 through April 23. Both championships will include Butler, Creighton, Georgetown, St. John’s, Seton Hall and Xavier. In addition, the Men’s Championship will include DePaul, Marquette and Villanova.