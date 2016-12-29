Westin Wedding
Bridal

Callawassie Island Partners With Big East

Typography

Callawassie IslandCallawassie Island recently announced a five-year partnership with the Big East Conference to host the Ladies’ and Men’s Golf Championships. Callawassie is known for its private, award-winning, championship 27-hole Tom Fazio-designed course. It has hosted the Big East Men’s Championships for the past three years, and 2017 will be its second year hosting the Ladies’ Championships.

The Men’s Big East Championship will be held April 29 through May 2, and the Women’s Big East Championship will be held April 20 through April 23. Both championships will include Butler, Creighton, Georgetown, St. John’s, Seton Hall and Xavier. In addition, the Men’s Championship will include DePaul, Marquette and Villanova. 

Browse the Digital Edition

Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Vacation Guide Hilton Head Weddings Planing
SML Sidebar
Advertisement
Hilton Head Property Management Hilton Head Health Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Events
HHI Dermatology Homepage
Advertisement
Hilton Head Monthly

Weather

Hilton Head Island United States Partly Cloudy (night), 62 °F
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 7:23 am   |   Sunset: 5:28 pm
99%     22.0 mph     34.372 bar
Forecast
Thu Low: 50 °F High: 73 °F
Fri Low: 41 °F High: 55 °F
Sat Low: 38 °F High: 60 °F
Sun Low: 53 °F High: 66 °F
Mon Low: 61 °F High: 71 °F
Tue Low: 59 °F High: 70 °F
Wed Low: 60 °F High: 72 °F
Thu Low: 51 °F High: 64 °F
Fri Low: 46 °F High: 56 °F
Sat Low: 44 °F High: 55 °F