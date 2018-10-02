Hilton Head All-Stars fall just short of World Series title

The team of 7- and 8-year-old all-stars from the island came within one win of claiming the Dixie World Series title in July, finishing their run through the district, state, and World Series tournaments with an 18-3 record. The team was led by coaches Johnny Carr, Alvin Espinoza and Pete Fontana and manager John Ontal.

Hilton Head went 5-0 in the district tournament to earn a spot in the state tournament in Clemson, where the team went 7-1 and outscored opponents 72-28. They won four consecutive elimination games and blew out Blythewood twice in the state championship series, winning 12-2 and 15-3 to earn a trip to the World Series in Lumberton, North Carolina.

The local team finished 6-2 at the World Series and won two consecutive elimination games on the final day to force a winner-take-all championship rematch with Florida before losing 6-2 in the decisive finale. The team’s roster was Peter Fenstermaker, A.J. Petro, Will Chapman, Drew Braymiller, Luke Haro, Jackson Richardson, Grady Cherrington-Dunton, Stone Burd, Johnny Carr, John Ontal, Michael Dowling, Brandon Espinoza and Joey Fontana.