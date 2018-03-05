Here's some terminology to help you better understand what March Madness is really all about.

THE ROAD TO THE FINAL FOUR BEGINS MARCH 13TH

“THE BIG DANCE”

Another name for the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

“SELECTION SUNDAY”

The official start to March Madness is on Selection Sunday when the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee reveals the 68 teams that have been selected for the field for that year’s tournament.

“BRACKETOLOGY”

Bracketology refers to predicting the winners of the "Big Dance."

“BRACKET BUSTER”

Refers to a team that upsets a favorite, thus ruining your bracket because you predicted that the higher ranked team would advance in the tournament.

“CUTTING DOWN THE NET”

Typically, teams will cut down the nets after the regional wins and after the National Championship Game. Popularized by coaches when North Carolina State coach Everett Case cut down the nets in 1947 after a Southern Conference title win.

Where to watch

Looking for a place to catch the games and watch as your bracket falls to pieces? Here are some of our favorites to grab a cold one and watch some hoops with friends.

DARREN CLARKE’S TAVERN

8 Executive Park Rd.

Hilton Head

843.341.3002

darrenclarkestavern.com

SOUTHERN BARREL BREWING CO.

375 Buckwalter Place Blvd.

Bluffton

843.837.2337

southernbarrelbrewingco.com

STATION 300/ZEPPELIN’S

25 Innovation Dr.

Bluffton

843.815.2695

station300.com

EL NUEVO VALLARTA

16 Kitties Landing Dr.

Bluffton

843.227.2099

elnuevovallartabluffton.com

AGAVE SIDE BAR

13 State of Mind St.

Bluffton

843.422.3677

agavesidebarsc.com

CHARBAR

33 Office Park Rd.

Hilton Head

843.785.2427

charbar.co

ROCKFISH

5 Lagoon Road

Hilton Head

843.689.2662

rockfishhhi.com

COCONUTZ SPORTZ BAR

40 Folly Field Rd.

Hilton Head

843.842.4402

hhibeachandtennis.com

HOLY TEQUILA

33 Office Park Rd.

Hilton Head

843.681.8226

holytequila.com

LOCAL PIE

55 New Orleans Rd.

Hilton Head

843.842.PIES

Localpie.com

Still need a bracket for Selection Sunday? Head over to HiltonHeadMonthly.com/March-Madness to download a clean sheet today.