THE ROAD TO THE FINAL FOUR BEGINS MARCH 13TH
For the win
Here's some terminology to help you better understand what March Madness is really all about.
“THE BIG DANCE”
Another name for the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
“SELECTION SUNDAY”
The official start to March Madness is on Selection Sunday when the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee reveals the 68 teams that have been selected for the field for that year’s tournament.
“BRACKETOLOGY”
Bracketology refers to predicting the winners of the "Big Dance."
“BRACKET BUSTER”
Refers to a team that upsets a favorite, thus ruining your bracket because you predicted that the higher ranked team would advance in the tournament.
“CUTTING DOWN THE NET”
Typically, teams will cut down the nets after the regional wins and after the National Championship Game. Popularized by coaches when North Carolina State coach Everett Case cut down the nets in 1947 after a Southern Conference title win.
Where to watch
Looking for a place to catch the games and watch as your bracket falls to pieces? Here are some of our favorites to grab a cold one and watch some hoops with friends.
DARREN CLARKE’S TAVERN
8 Executive Park Rd.
Hilton Head
843.341.3002
darrenclarkestavern.com
SOUTHERN BARREL BREWING CO.
375 Buckwalter Place Blvd.
Bluffton
843.837.2337
southernbarrelbrewingco.com
STATION 300/ZEPPELIN’S
25 Innovation Dr.
Bluffton
843.815.2695
station300.com
EL NUEVO VALLARTA
16 Kitties Landing Dr.
Bluffton
843.227.2099
elnuevovallartabluffton.com
AGAVE SIDE BAR
13 State of Mind St.
Bluffton
843.422.3677
agavesidebarsc.com
CHARBAR
33 Office Park Rd.
Hilton Head
843.785.2427
charbar.co
ROCKFISH
5 Lagoon Road
Hilton Head
843.689.2662
rockfishhhi.com
COCONUTZ SPORTZ BAR
40 Folly Field Rd.
Hilton Head
843.842.4402
hhibeachandtennis.com
HOLY TEQUILA
33 Office Park Rd.
Hilton Head
843.681.8226
holytequila.com
LOCAL PIE
55 New Orleans Rd.
Hilton Head
843.842.PIES
Localpie.com
Still need a bracket for Selection Sunday? Head over to HiltonHeadMonthly.com/March-Madness to download a clean sheet today.