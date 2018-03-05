Palmetto Bluff Marathon Close To Selling Out

Your chance to run in one of America’s top resort communities is close to slipping away. Registration for the 2018 Palmetto Bluffton Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K on March 4 is close to selling out.

The Palmetto Bluff Marathon is run on a USATF-certified course and is a Boston Marathon qualifier, the Half Marathon course is USATF certified, and the 10K course is stroller-friendly. Each course winds throughout the beautiful Lowcountry community of Palmetto Bluff and is a complete loop. Race shirts are guaranteed to the first 750 registrants and beautiful medals are awarded to all marathon and half marathon finishers.