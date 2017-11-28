‘Roeboat’ wins big during Regatta Weekend

The Yacht Club of Hilton Head and the South Carolina Yacht Club held their annual Regatta Weekend from Oct. 13-15, including the 47th annual Harbour Town Cup and the 46th annual Calibogue Cup.

Mike Roe took home the top honors in his Hunter 356 boat — nicknamed Roeboat — winning The Island Packet Trophy for the best overall performance in both regattas. Roe won the PHRF Non-Spinnaker Class in both races.