‘Roeboat’ wins big during Regatta Weekend

The Yacht Club of Hilton Head and the South Carolina Yacht Club held their annual Regatta Weekend from Oct. 13-15, including the 47th annual Harbour Town Cup and the 46th annual Calibogue Cup.
Mike Roe took home the top honors in his Hunter 356 boat — nicknamed Roeboat — winning The Island Packet Trophy for the best overall performance in both regattas. Roe won the PHRF Non-Spinnaker Class in both races.
Other winners were Mark Newman’ boat Vortex in the PHRF Spinnaker Class of both regattas, and Henry Schultz aboard TTFN in the Flying Scot Class in both races.