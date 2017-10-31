Bobcats’ Patterson picked for Shrine Bowl

The first of what are sure to be many individual honors has arrived for Bluffton High School receiver Jermaine Patterson, who last month was named to the South Carolina squad for the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Patterson has been an offensive force for the Bobcats during his senior season, racking up 55 receptions for 1,105 yards and 15 touchdowns through the team’s first eight games.

“I’m just proud of how much Jermaine has grown as a player in a short amount of time,” Bluffton High coach John Houpt said. “He is an amazing athlete, and that shows on Friday nights. I’m more proud, though, of how much he has grown as a person.”

Patterson has been overlooked on the recruiting trail — his only scholarship offer thus far is to play basketball at Newberry College — but the opportunity to play in the Shrine Bowl should help his football stock. He said he is open to playing either sport — or both — at the college level depending on what scenario gives him the best opportunity to continue his career and further his education.