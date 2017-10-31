Local swimmers grab gold medals At SCISA state swim meet

Hilton Head Christian Academy’s girls finished second and boys finished fifth Oct. 14 at the SCISA Class 2A-1A State Swimming Championships in Augusta.

Sterling Burd won titles in the 200 IM and 500 free and teamed with Grace Hilton, Audrey Robinson, and Nika Cummings to help the Eagles win the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. Hilton won the 100 free and finished third in the 100 back, and Cummings was third in the 200 free. Heritage Academy’s Chloe Corbitt won the 200 free and 100 fly, and St. Francis Catholic School’s Katie Lyons won the 100 breast and was second in the 200 IM.

On the boys’ side, Theo Sanders led HHCA with a second-place finish in the 200 IM and teamed with Caleb Eidson, Guy Annunziata, and Camdeyn Masse to finish fourth in the 200 medley relay. Heritage Academy’s Noah Corbitt won the 200 free and 100 free.