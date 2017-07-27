Tiger Bass Race celebrates 10th year

With help from Rob Fyfe and his team at Palmetto Running Company, race participants will enjoy live music and a patriotic send-off at the starting line. Waiting at the finish line is a party featuring music, complimentary concessions from the Downtown Curbside Kitchen food truck, face-painting by Sassi Faces and more.

The 10th annual Tiger Bass Race Series will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 at Hampton Lake in Bluffton. The event includes a 15K run or walk, a 5K run and a 1-mile run/walk, with all proceeds going to Memory Matters and River Ridge Academy.

An awards ceremony will follow immediately after the race will recognize the overall first-place finisher and top male and female finishers will be recognized with a $150 gift certificate, a bobble head trophy and a medal.

“This is a great event for everyone that focuses on fitness, family, fun and philanthropy,” said Catherine Guscio, Hampton Lake’s member relations director.

In the past five years, the event has raised more than $100,000 thanks to support from area businesses and race participants. This year, the Tiger Bass Charitable Fund, which is managed by the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, hopes to raise more than $35,000 for Memory Matters and River Ridge Academy.

Memory Matters is a local nonprofit group focused on improving the quality of life for those with dementia and their families. The group provides resources, support, and adult day services to give caregivers a little time off. River Ridge Academy is Beaufort County School District’s only kindergarten through eighth-grade school south of the Broad River. The school offers a Montessori-based curriculum, as well as a STEM-certified curriculum.

Race fees for adults ages 18 and older are $40 for the 15K and $30 for the 5K. For those younger than 17, race fees are $35 for the 15K and $25 for the 5K. The race fee for the 1-mile run/walk is $15 for all ages.

Race participants must register by Sept. 14 if registering online, or Sept. 15 if registering in person. Register at Palmetto Running Co., 30 Plantation Park Drive, Suite 202 in Bluffton or by going to www.runsignup.com/Race/SC/Bluffton/TigerBass5K15K.

For more information, go to www.tigerbassrace.com. To donate, go to www.cf-lowcountry.org.