Hilton Head Marathon Selected as RRCA Championship Event

The goal is to shine a spotlight on well-run events and to award top performing runners in the open, masters (40 and older), grand masters (50 and older), and senior grand masters (60 and older) categories for both men and women. Overall male and female winners in each category will receive RRCA Marathon Championship awards. The 2017 Hilton Head Island Marathon, Half-Marathon & 8K will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Runners will depart from Jarvis Creek Park and follow a course that will take them on the Cross Island Parkway, through several parks and neighborhoods, and over Broad Creek. Both the marathon and half-marathon will feature all standard male and female divisions. To register or volunteer or for more information, call Bear Foot Sports at 843-757-8520 or visit www.bearfootsports.com.