She attended an all-girls Catholic school and was a camp counselor and dance instructor by age 15. Her mother was an obstetric nurse who worked her way up through the ranks to become manager of the neonatal infant care unit at New Jersey’s Hackensack University Medical Center.

Like the comic-book superhero Wonder Woman, Dawn Rosa Miller grew up surrounded by smart, powerful women and girls.

“I just never knew that there was this other world where the idea of women in leadership wasn’t OK,” said Miller, 37, owner of Bluffton School of Dance and mother to four young children. “I’ve never shied away from leading. I just jump in.”

She certainly jumped into owning a business at a younger age than most young men, let alone women. And she’s never shied from advocating for the empowerment of women and girls, even after moving to the South, where more traditional ideas about gender roles often hold sway.

Miller came to Bluffton 15 years ago by way of Clemson University, where she was a member of the Rally Cats competitive dance team. As graduation loomed, one of her teammates jokingly suggested she should take over the Bluffton dance studio her sister had started three years earlier. Miller did more than laugh: Three months later, she was teaching at the school and beginning an eight-month transition to ownership.

“At the ripe old age of 22, I took over the studio,” said Miller, who credits her grandfather, founder of a New Jersey hardware manufacturing company, with sparking her entrepreneurial spirit.

Today, the Bluffton School of Dance occupies a new 6,200-square-foot facility and holds 750 classes a week, teaching roughly 360 students everything from tap to hip-hop to acrobatics.

In 2012, Miller married her husband, Ty, and became an “instant stepmommy” to two boys, ages 2 and 4. The couple’s first daughter was born that December, followed by a second girl in June 2016.

But Miller isn’t content to merely run her own growing business and parent four young children. She’s also paying forward the legacy of the strong, confident women of her youth, attending the Women’s March in Charleston and founding the local women’s rights group Lowcountry Suffragettes following the 2016 presidential election.

“I just don’t know how to stay quiet,” she said, laughing.

Last summer, Lowcountry Suffragettes created a non-partisan program for middle-school girls at the Bluffton library, where they learned, among other things, about the imbalance of women in government. Miller taught the girls that they don’t have to be shy and retiring or just “focus on the ‘pretty’ aspect,” regardless of what cultural norms may suggest. At home, she teaches her boys the importance of “going high” and standing up for what’s right.

“We can’t lead if we’re quiet. Men don’t quietly lead,” she said. “(U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader) Nancy Pelosi is no different than (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell. They are both incredibly skilled at fundraising and getting their base together. But he is applauded for it, while she is torn apart.”

Despite “the current negative climate,” Miller says she is encouraged by women and girls speaking out and running for office, citing Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka as an example of “an amazing leader.”

“I look forward to seeing a lot more of that,” she said.