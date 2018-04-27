Ana Maria Zimbron gets the details right at Fiesta & Party

Zimbron smiles warmly as she welcomes customers into her small showroom, where an elegant banquet table is set with a sparkly tablecloth, a golden charger, stemware and cutlery. She invites her visitors to sit down, offers bottled water and leans forward enthusiastically, taking notes about the customer’s needs and vision.

Brightly colored helium balloons bob outside the front door of Ana Maria Zimbron’s shop in Bluffton when it’s open, and the spirit of Fiesta & Party’s owner couldn’t be represented in a better way.

A beloved daughter is turning 15 and a full-tilt quinceñera party is in order — complete with a DJ and dance floor to mark the girl’s passage from child to woman. Or maybe a miracle baby is being baptized and 120 people are expected at a reception after the church ceremony. These special events mark traditional rites of passage for Hispanic families, and as a mother and a native of Colombia, Zimbron knows how important they are.

“In the Latino community, we have a lot of traditions and we like a lot of special decorations,” she said. “Americans have simpler taste.”

With her clients’ desired look in mind, Zimbron gently steers customers toward centerpieces, chair covers, flowers, and backdrops at a price they can afford. For example, to rent a sequined tablecloth costs $45, while a polyester one rents for $10.

“My customers are hard-working people,” she said. “This is a big expense for them.”

Zimbron and her husband, Javier, have baptized four children — her son, Sebastian, 16; daughters Sofia, 9, and Camila, 7; and a baby girl who was stillborn. Her family, she said, is the light of her life and the motivation for every decision she makes.

That also includes her mom, Maria Teresa Vasco, who helps in the shop despite having lost mobility in the right side of her body after two strokes. And Zimbron’s father, who died several years ago after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, is never far from her mind. Fiesta & Party also shares warehouse space with Javier’s roofing business, so husband and wife are close by during the work day. They keep their businesses separate but collaborate in everything else.

“He helps me with the kids, which is the most important thing,” Zimbron said.

These days, she’s backing off some from the stress of the early days of the business, when she regularly ran from event to event every weekend, unloading decorations with her partner, Consuelo Saldivar. The two women — Saldivar is Javier’s cousin — would set up everything themselves, working as fast as they could. After 14 years, they’ve learned to pace themselves and have hired some help.

“God gave me this talent and I love what I do,” Zimbron said. “I’ve had to force myself to scale back at work, because my family is my main job.”

She locks up the shop when the school day ends so she can be home — or in the car on the way to their many activities — with her daughters. Sebastian, who recently got a car, proudly drives himself.

The family’s secure life in Bluffton is an unexpected blessing. In Colombia, Ana Maria was a professional with a good job as a marketing coordinator for Colgate. Nineteen years ago, she took some time off work and came to the U.S. to study English, intending to stay a few months. Here she met Javier, who grew up in Los Angeles. The rest, as they say, is family history.