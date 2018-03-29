Lowcountry Lawyers

Expert legal services are not a dime a dozen, despite advertising you might see on television. And don’t assume you can handle the issue yourself. Legal issues are complicated— and in many cases, they should be left to the professionals.

Except for a traffic ticket or a small claims court case, hiring an attorney to represent you is usually money well spent. Once you’ve made the decision to contact a lawyer, don’t look for the biggest ad in the yellow pages or the flashiest webpage, or rely on how many times you’ve seen the lawyer’s ad on TV. Review the attorney’s credentials, experience, education, cost, accessibility, specialization and reputation. Many attorneys offer free consultations, where you can gauge their compassion, passion and trustworthiness. In addition to asking friends and family members for referrals, you can contact the state bar association with questions.

What kind of lawyer do you need?

ATTORNEYS OFTEN PRACTICE AND REPRESENT CLIENTS IN LEGAL ISSUES AND DISPUTES IN A VARIETY OF AREAS, NOT JUST ONE. THE MOST COMMON PRACTICES ARE:

BY DEAN ROWLAND