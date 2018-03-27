Hilton Head Hires: April 2018

Ten years after employees took over the company, The Greenery Inc. has won the 2018 Employee-Owned Company of the Year award from The Employee Stock Owners Plan Association-Carolinas Chapter for North and South Carolina. The company will now represent the chapter in a nationwide contest for the Best in America title, to be presented in May in Washington, D.C.

The nursery and landscaping company is also celebrating its 45th anniversary. It was founded on Hilton Head Island in 1973 by Ruthie and Berry Edwards as a small landscape nursery. Over the next several decades, the Edwards grew the company by hiring knowledgeable and experienced landscaping and gardening staff. Today, The Greenery is one of the largest and most highly respected landscaping companies in the Southeast, serving Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort, Savannah, Charleston and coastal Georgia and South Carolina with residential and commercial landscape service.

Before his retirement, Berry Edwards started working towards an employee stock ownership plan. In 2001, The Greenery started a corporate transition to employee ownership, and by 2007, it was entirely owned by its employees. Lee Edwards, son of Ruthie and Berry, is now the company’s CEO.

“Employee ownership distinguishes The Greenery from other businesses,” he said. “Investing in and relying on our people helps foster an environment that draws some of the best people in the industry to our company.”

ECO-FRIENDLY JUNK REMOVAL COMPANY OPENS

Junkluggers of the Lowcountry held its grand opening in March in front of the Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. The company is an environmentally-friendly and socially responsible alternative to traditional junk removal and serves Jasper and Beaufort counties. Specializing in both residential and commercial clean-outs, Junkluggers will accept everything from furniture to construction debris, including heavy office equipment, machinery and appliances. Many of the useable items the company collects are given to local nonprofit organizations. For more information, go to www.junkluggers.com.

BB&T INSURANCE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE

David D’Amico has been named as commercial producer at BB&T Insurance Services in the commercial sales division. D’Amico brings more than eight years of experience as a professional in the insurance industry and 23 years of community involvement to his new position. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ithaca College.

DOWNTOWN CATERING COMPANY HIRES BREWER

Jennifer Brewer brings to Downtown Catering Company more than 20 years of experience in management, customer service, event planning, community relations and food and beverage – both in restaurants and food education. She was the community relations manager for Earth Fare supermarket in Ashville, N.C. and for the last four years has worked on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton four years as a server, a baker and a manager. Brewer is also a certified yoga teacher.

FINANCIAL DESIGN ASSOCIATES NAMES TOP JUNIOR ADVISOR

Natasha Donaldson of Financial Design Associates has been selected as the 2017 Junior Advisor of the Year. Donaldson won the award at an annual ceremony held at the University of North Florida. She holds Series 7 and Series 66 registrations, administered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Donaldson sells annuities, life, disability and long-term care insurance in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York.

GILLIS TO LEAD DEEP WELL

The Deep Well Project has a new executive director. Sandy Gillis has been named to succeed Betsy Doughtie, who is retiring after 22 years, according to a news release from Deep Well. Gillis and Doughtie will work together closely for 30-60 days to ensure a smooth transition for Deep Well and its volunteers, the news release said. Deep Well is a volunteer-based, privately funded nonprofit providing emergency assistance to the needy in the form of food, emergency rent and utility payments, home repairs, transportation, clothing and support for children like school supplies, uniforms and holiday gifts.

POOL SCOUTS SETS UP SHOP IN THE LOWCOUNTRY

Pool Scouts, a Virginia-based premier pool service franchise, has opened on Hilton Head Island. The company provides pool cleaning, maintenance and minor repair services to residential pool owners. Its technicians are trained in testing, monitoring, treating and servicing pools and can provide ongoing service throughout the year. The local franchise is owned by Ray Marinaccio.

PLAY & GOURMET WELCOMES NEW STAFF MEMBER

Ron Angner Sr. has joined the Play & Gourmet team as general manager of home and kitchen appliances. He has 50 years of experience in computer science, operations and electrical engineering and will be working closely on the sales, installations and integrations of home and kitchen appliances. Previously, Angner worked for Bell Labs, AT&T and Advanced Technology Systems. Before joining Play & Gourmet, he spent 19 years as a principal and senior vice president of network operations for a local management consulting company.

DEWITT TILTON GROUP EARNS CONTRACT LICENSE

Chris Tilton, president and co-founder of The Dewitt Tilton Group, has attained the South Carolina Unlimited building contractor’s license. Previously, Tilton has worked as a contractor in both Georgia and South Carolina. This unlimited license allows his company to take on a greater scope of commercial projects in South Carolina, as well as other types of building construction. Tilton and his business partner, Andrew Dewitt, both carry certifications as real estate appraisers in South Carolina and Georgia. Together, they have more than 50 years of experience in the local construction industry.

BOWLER JOINS OAK ADVISORS

Jay Bowler has joined Oak Advisors LLC as a client service associate. In his new position, Bowler will be responsible for assisting with client relationship management, as well as operational and data management support. He has a bachelor’s degree in applied technology and business from Kent State University and has been a long-standing supporter and fundraiser for the Special Olympics through coaching and mentoring.

The Silver Garden adds art gallery

The Silver Garden on Hilton Head Island has recently expanded and added an art gallery to the silversmith shop. Located at 32 Palmetto Bay Road in The Village Exchange, the new art gallery features an exhibition of 25 artists of all mediums.

J. BANKS DESIGN RECEIVES TOP AWARD

J. Banks Design Group was awarded the 2018 Designer Network Member of the Year Award at the Coastal Living and Southern Living Home Summit in New Orleans. The Designer Network includes designers who have been vetted and certified by the publications for their work in the industry. Readers can connect with designers in the network for home projects.