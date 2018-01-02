Hilton Head Hires: January 2018

The Heritage Library, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to history and ancestry research, has a new office location. Its new space at 2 Corpus Christi Place on Hilton Head Island will allow the organization to continue exceptional history research and expert ancestry resources. The previous location on William Hilton Parkway is now closed.

BLACKWELL BOYD WELCOMES ADVISER

Blackwell Boyd & Associates has added Bill Larew to the team as a private wealth adviser. Larew has more than 20 years of experience in corporate technology sales and senior management positions, previously working for Bank of America’s investment services and travelers lines. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Butler University and holds Series 65 and Life & Health Insurance licenses. Blackwell Boyd & Associates is a wealth management boutique located in downtown Bluffton.

INVESTMENT FIRM RELOCATES TO SAVANNAH

After 15 years in the town of Bluffton, the investment advisory firm Ables, Iannone, Moore & Associates will be relocating to downtown Savannah. The new office will serve as a centralized location for clients from Charleston to Atlanta, as well as coastal Georgia and South Carolina. The company’s new office is located at 419 Montgomery St., Savannah.

HANCOCK, WITT JOIN FREY MEDIA

The Frey Media team is growing. Marketing director Abbi Hancock grew up in a military family and attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management, with a minor in hospitality. Bailey Witt has been hired as a graphic designer and photographer. She has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a graphic design emphasis from St. Cloud State University, in Minnesota. Witt is from River Falls, Wisconsin.

JUNK REMOVAL SERVICE OPENS

The Junkluggers of the Coastal Empire is now offering Jasper and Beaufort counties an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional junk removal. Owned by Trevor and Misty Hess, the company specializes in both residential and commercial clean-outs and accepts everything from furniture to construction debris, including office equipment, heavy machinery and appliances. The company’s main goal is to keep items out of landfills through recycling and donating as many items as possible.

GARVIN-GARVEY COTTAGE HIRES INTERPRETER

The Bluffton Historical Preservation Society has hired local resident and longtime community activist Constance Martin-Witter as the new historical interpreter of recently restored Garvin-Garvey Freedman’s Cottage. Previously, Martin-Witter served as an education and administrator in the Detroit Public School system. She is the current director of Bluffton Community Soup Kitchen and serves on the boards of Bluffton Self Help and Jasper County First Steps. In her new role, Martin-Witter will share the Lowcountry’s history with locals and visitors. For more information about the Garvin-Garvey Cottage or to schedule a tour, call 843-757-6293.

KAYLOR JOINS BERKELEY HALL CLUB

Erin Kaylor has joined the Berkeley Hall Club team as CFO/Controller. She has more than 20 years of financial experience and was employed by McDonald's in a number of finance roles including regional controller and finance director. Kaylor has a bachelor's in accounting and business management from Ohio University and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

JONI VANDERSLICE WINS MEDIA AWARD

Joni Vanderslice, president and owner of J. Banks Design Group on Hilton Head Island, won the Leadership Media Award at the ASID Carolinas Chapter conference held Nov. 17 in Charleston. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to promote the profession of interior design.

With 31 years of interior design experience, Vanderslice has led her design team in innovative projects around the world. Her firm has been named in Interior Design Magazine’s list of the Top 200 Interior Design Giants and Top 75 Hospitality Design Giants.

LAVA FITNESS ADDS TWO

Lava Fitness has welcomed two additional staff members to the team. Jake Wittmer has been hired as the assistant manager and is originally from Ohio. Sammi Burns, from Hilton Head Island, will serve as director of training, a new position in the company.