Hilton Head Hires: November 2017

Group46 president Ryan Lockhart was named Employer of the Year by the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department. He was honored with the award at the Vocational Rehabilitation Open House Luncheon in Beaufort in October. The department provides job placement and training for people with disabilities. David Russell was hired as a graphic designer for Group46, a new position made possible by the vocational program.

SOUTHERN COAST HEART BALL ANNOUNCES EVENT CHAIR

The American Heart Association has named Landon Peacock as the Open Your Heart chairman for the 21st annual Heart Ball of the Southern Coast. As chariman, Peacock — who experienced a traumatic cardiac episode less than a decade ago — will raise money to fight cardiovascular disease and stroke in the Lowcountry and boost awareness of the risks associated with heart disease. The 2018 Heart Ball will be held Feb. 3 at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa. For more information, contact Carla Raines at 843-540-6338 or go to southerncoastheartball.heart.org.

PENDER NAMED TO SECOND HELPINGS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jo Pender, a resident of Hilton Head Island and current volunteer, has joined the Board of Directors of Second Helpings, a local nonprofit group dedicated to alleviating hunger in the community. Pender recently organized the silent auction for a Second Helpings fundraiser event held in September, which raised thousands of dollars for the organization’s mission. Pender has also been involved in the community as an Operation 200% tutor at Hilton Head Island Elementary School and a volunteer at the Literacy Center. Second Helpings collects and distributes more than 2.7 million pounds of food annually to over 60 agencies and nonprofit groups in the Lowcountry.

NEW MEDICAL PRACTICE OPENS IN BLUFFTON

Dr. Laura Knobel has opened a new medical practice in Plantation Park in Bluffton. The office specializes in direct primary care, in which patients pay a low monthly fee for in-office services, without billing insurance companies or Medicare. The practice eliminates the hassle of dealing with insurance and gives the doctor more time to spend with the patient. Knobel is a board-certified physician and cares for patients of all ages. The office is located at 29 Plantation Park Drive, Suite 202. For more information, call 843-836-2200 or go to www.knobelmd.com.

BIKE SHOP OPENS IN OLD TOWN

Old Town Bike Barn & Adventures has opened in Old Town Bluffton. Owner Jim Buser, a former triathlete and college teach star, is also the owner of Sports Addiction, which he opened in 1999. Old Town Bike Barn & Adventures provides bike rentals, sales and repairs, and outdoor excursions like dolphin tours and fishing trips. The store is located at 28 Dr. Mellichamp Drive.

MEDICAL ONCOLOGIST ATTENDS NATIONAL FORUM

Dr. Gary Thomas, a medical oncologist on Hilton Head Island, recently attended the annual American Society of Hematology meeting in Chicago, which provided updates on the diagnosis and treatment of hematologic malignancies. At the meeting, Thomas served as the South Carolina Oncology Society representative at the national state society presidents forum. Thomas’ practice is located at 45 Hospital Center Commons.

ART LEAGUE ADDS TWO

The Art League of Hilton Head welcomes Kristen McIntosh and Amy Wehrman to their team. McIntosh will serve as gallery manager and has more than 10 years of experience working in the nonprofit industry. She will oversee all exhibitions, manage all gallery operations and coordinate social media and marketing strategies. McIntosh is a graduate of Indiana University with a degree in public affairs and a focus in nonprofit management. Wehrman will serve as manager and bookkeeper, and will oversee all programs and classes associated with the Art League Academy. She has spent her career working with credit unions and has studied business administration and accounting.

LOCAL FITNESS EXPERT ATTENDS GLOBAL CONFERENCE

Jennifer Wolfe of TrueFit Pilates and Training Center recently attended the doTERRA global convention in Salt Lake City. The brand and distributes high-quality essential oils through more than 3 million independent distributors worldwide. At the convention, Wolfe — who has more than two decades of experience in fitness, Pilates and nutrition — learned about new products and how the brand improves lives and communities throughout the world. TrueFit Pilates is located at 57 Sheridan Park Drive in Bluffton. For more information, call 843-868-4205 or go to truefitpilates.com.

INNER PEACE MASSAGE ADDS NEW SKINCARE DIRECTOR

Katie Coffey is the new director of skincare at Inner Peace Massage. She has more than 10 years of experience in the skincare industry, including facials, face waxing, body treatments, lash tinting and chemical peels. Previously, Coffey has worked as an account coordinator and trained makeup artist for Chanel. Inner Peace Massage is located at 48 Pennington Drive in Bluffton. For more information, call 843-757-1600 or go to www.innerpeace-massage.com.

SUN CITY HILTON HEAD HIRES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Sun City Hilton Head board of directors has hired Ceasar Larrach as the community’s new executive director. Previously, Larrach was the food and beverage director of Ceasars Palace Resort in Las Vegas, where he oversaw 300 employees. He later transitioned to property management for homeowners associations and specializing in country clubs and active adult communities, including a large-scale Sun City community in California. Larrach and his wife will be relocating to the Lowcountry with their five children, who range in ages from 9 to 23. Sun City Hilton Head is the largest active adult community in the South Carolina Lowcountry and is home to more than 16,000 residents.

MCBROOM JOINS PTR

Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) has hired Isaac McBroom as director of development, after Brian Parkkonen was promoted to director of education. McBroom’s responsibilities will include scheduling and coordinating PTR certification workshops in in all 50 U.S. states each year. He has a degree in health fitness from Gustavus Adolphus College, where he was captain of the men's tennis team. Later, in San Diego, California, he co-founded an academy at the Barnes Tennis Center. From 2013 until recently he worked for Life Time Fitness’ tennis division.

THREE D GOLF CARS ADDS SECOND LOCATION

Three D Golf Cars has opened its second location, Olde Towne Golf Cars, at 200 Bluffton Road. Locally owned and operated, Olde Towne Golf Cars specializes in low-speed vehicles and will feature a brand-new showroom. Three D Golf Cars’ repair service center will remain at 159 Burnt Church Road. The company services all brands of golf carts and is an authorized dealer of Tomberlin golf carts. For more information, call 843-837-3355.

FOUNDATION FOR EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE NAMES NEW CHAIRWOMAN

The Foundation for Educational Excellence has named Deborah Colella as its new board chairwoman. Colella holds a doctoral degree in education and has more than 40 years of experience in the Beaufort County School. She also has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a dual master’s degree in education and special education from Hofstra University in New York. She completed her doctorate education at the University of South Carolina and she is nationally certified in science. The foundation seeks to enrich student experiences through instructional activities, teaching grants and projects.

ANNOUNCING NEW TECH SUPPORT SERVICE BLUFFTON.TECH

Those having trouble setting up their computer, television or other electronics, in need basic training on technology or who require troubleshooting can now visit Bluffton.tech to set up an in-home appointment with a service professional. Either visit the website, email technician Henrik DeGyor at help@bluffton.tech or call 843-781-6118.