Hilton Head Hires: August 2017

WESTIN UNVEILS GRAND OCEAN TERRACE The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa opened the island’s newest wedding and event space. The 5,000-squarefoot Grand Ocean Terrace provides an elevated and unobstructed ocean view for up to 220 guests. Glass walls slide open into a full-length covered balcony, providing an all-season climate space. The Westin, at 2 Grasslawn Ave., is a AAA Four Diamond resort with 416 guest rooms and suites. Event space on property includes 19 meeting rooms, a 13,200-sq-ft Grand Ballroom and a 5,800-square-foot beachfront event deck.

New Hires/Promotions/Awards

RESORT RENTALS OF HILTON HEAD AND VACASA MERGE

Vacation management company Resort Rentals of Hilton Head Island merged operations with fellow vacation management company Vacasa in late June. The move was made to evolve the company’s technology platform and drive more income for rental owners, according to RRHHI owner Gerald Mahieu. For Vacasa, the move marks the global company’s first venture into South Carolina.

FRAUM WINS STATE CHIROPRACTIC HONORS

Dr. Brad Fraum was the winner of multiple awards at the recent annual convention of the South Carolina Chiropractic Association. Fraum was chosen for the awards based on his efforts throughout the state of South Carolina in growth, continuity and community involvement. He earned the Presidential Pillar leadership award and was also recognized as SCCA membership director and as a Palmetto member, the highest level of membership.

ENTREPRENEUR READY TO SOLVE BLUFFTON PROMENADE’S PARKING PROBLEM

Palmetto Valet is the brainchild of local entrepreneur Christian Cerame. “The Town of Bluffton and the developers of The Promenade have done a remarkable job addressing some of the parking issues facing Old Town, but clearly some challenges still remain,” said Cerame. “With Palmetto Valet, we’re giving visitors a safe, secure service they can trust with their vehicle while they enjoy the Promenade, without the long walk down May River Road to on-street parking.” The Palmetto Valet stand, to be located across from Captain Woody’s, will allow visitors to the Promenade to simply drop their car off and enjoy their experience. Licensed and insured, Palmetto Valet’s trustworthy staff will guide vehicles to a nearby private lot, offering convenient parking options and peace of mind. Palmetto Valet is open for business from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays – Sundays. Valet parking service is $10, but will be complimentary when dining at select partner restaurants.

ENGEL & VÖLKERS GO GLOBAL

To reach more potential homebuyers around the globe, real estate firm Engel & Völker Hilton Head Island-Bluffton has begun using the Extensive Domestic & Global Exposure (EDGE™) platform. This diversified suite of partnerships is designed to maximize exposure of the company’s property listings to qualified, targeted buyers worldwide. It includes digital and mobile platforms, reaching over 500 million consumers each month. EDGE provides specific advertising, lead generation, editorial, language translations and consumer insights.

COVERT AIRE CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY

Owners Mike and Theresa Covert recently celebrated the company’s 10th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony at their Bluffton office. As part of their anniversary celebration, the Coverts and staff members committed 10 random acts of kindness throughout the month of July to thank the community for their 10 years in business. LUXURY TRANSPORTATION COMPANIES MERGE Diamond Transportation and Bluffton-based Palmetto Transportation announced June 28 that they have merged operations. Palmetto owner Jordan Craft becomes the new company’s president and CEO. The merger creates a fleet of 22 luxury vehicles and a complement of 40 drivers that serve Savannah, Hilton Head and Bluffton.

CFL ANNOUNCES 2018 OFFICERS AND NEW DIRECTORS

The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has announced board of director officers for the 2018 fiscal year. John Weymouth with serve as chair with Jeri Farren and Jim Allhusen serving as vice chairs, David Wetmore as treasurer and Denise Spencer as secretary. The organization also announced four new directors that have joined their board — Shirley “Peaches” Peterson of Hilton Head, Bluffton resident David Rosenblum, former Beaufort County School district acting superintendent Jackie Rosswurm and former Emory University president James Wagner.

DECORATING DEN OPENS BLUFFTON LOCATION

One of the country’s largest in-home decorating services and interior design franchise companies is taking route in Bluffton. Air Force veterans Saudah and John Muhammad celebrated joining the nearly 300 franchise owners across the U.S. and Canada with a ribbon cutting ceremony July 29 at the Hampton Hall Club.

VANLANDINGHAM ROTARY INDUCTS BOARD MEMBERS

The VanLandingham Rotary Club recently inducted its new board members at a Founders Night celebration. They also celebrated the club’s past year's accomplishments. The 63-person club made donations of more than $135,000 to more than 25 organizations. Nearly $10,000 was raised for Alzheimer’s research through Rotary’s CART Fund. With a special focus on membership, the club added a net seven members.

TAX FREE SHOPPING

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in Bluffton will extend its hours through South Carolina Tax-Free Weekend. South Carolina Tax-Free Weekend exempts shoppers from the state’s 6 percent sales tax on back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, accessories, footwear and school supplies. Stores in the outlet will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, a release from the outlet center says. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The outlet center, at 1414 and 1256 Fording Island Road, has more than 90 brand-name and designer outlet retailers.