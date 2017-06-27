Hilton Head Hires: July 2017

BROENE AND HARPER EARN ASSOCIATE STATUS AT COURT ATKINS Jason Broene and Andy Harper have been promoted to associates at Court Atkins Group, an architectural firm with offices in Bluffton and Hilton Head Island. The two former project managers earned this distinction for their exemplary contributions to the firm’s expanding commercial line of business. Broene successfully launched the new Hilton Head studio in addition managing commercial projects including Darren Clarke’s Tavern, Palmetto Dunes Resort Administration Building, Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head Island, and Fat Patties Restaurant in Bluffton. Broene joined Court Atkins Group in 2014. Harper was a key leader in the planning of the company’s new island commercial studio. He also worked on Bluffton Township Fire Station #30, Lady’s Island – St. Helena Headquarters Station and the Bluffton United Methodist Church expansion.

IN MEMORY OF

HOMEBUILDER WILL BE REMEMBERED FOR HIS WORK, VISION

Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes will continue to maintain its high level of customer service and luxury homebuilding expertise after the sudden death of the company’s founder and owner, Nathan Cameron, who died June 10, according to a press release from the company.

A second-generation builder, Cameron launched the boutique homebuilding business a decade ago, building high-quality, upscale homes in Palmetto Bluff, Colleton River and on Spring Island. Over the years, the company earned numerous recognitions, including repeated top honors at the annual Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association LightHouse Awards. Cameron also was very involved in area charities and nonprofit groups, sponsoring many charitable groups like the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy and the Boys & Girls Club of Bluffton.

“We will remember Nathan for his incredible work ethic, his unique and edgy vision, and his innate ability to make you feel like a friend or family,” said Andrea Eldred, controller and office manager at Cameron & Cameron. Andrea added that all Cameron & Cameron staff members are committed to fulfilling the expectations of the homeowners for all their current and future projects throughout various Lowcountry communities.

Eric Cameron, Nathan Cameron’s brother, is a project manager at the company and pledged to “make his late brother’s entrepreneurial vision an ongoing legacy.”

NEW HIRES/PROMOTIONS/AWARDS

RESIDENTS MOVE INTO ‘NEXT GENERATION’ OF RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

On June 26, the first residents moved into The Bayshore on Hilton Head Island, an independent and assisted-living retirement community described by its operators as “the next generation” of such communities.

Residents at The Bayshore, a five-story, 126-unit facility on Squire Pope Road, who initially chose to live independently can stay in their residences if they later need assisted-living services — the first community where that is the case in the state, according to Pauline Giron, The Bayshore’s director of community relations.

In typical residential communities, those who eventually need assistedliving care often must move to another unit or facility.

The Bayshore is also the first facility in the state to offer full kitchens and washers and dryers in units, Giron said. Its swimming pool, garden, fire pit, swing trellis and views of Skull Creek give it a luxury hotel atmosphere, she said. Residents also enjoy amenities like an on-site spa, a golf simulator, movie theater and sunset cruises.

The monthly rent for the one- and two-bedroom apartments — which ranges from $3,900 to $6,000 a month — includes utilities, housekeeping, transportation and meals. Four levels of assisted living also are offered and include medication management, assistance with daily tasks, and more hands-on care.

For more information, go to www.bayshorehiltonhead.com or call 843-940-7498.

J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP ADDS 2, CONGRATULATES NEELY

Jessica Robinson and Rachel Conrad have joined Hilton Head Island’s J. Banks Design Group.

As commercial design assistant, Robinson will assist the commercial department with construction drawings, pricing, design specifications and other administrative aspects of the design process. She graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in interior design.

In her new role as design assistant, Conrad will work with both the residential and commercial design departments. She is a graduate of O’More College of Design in Nashville and has a bachelor’s degree in interior design. Also, interior designer Shell Neely of J. Banks has been appointed to the Mississippi College Interior Design Advisory Board. She will evaluate senior design portfolios and provide insight on the college’s interior design curriculum and programs. Neely earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Mississippi College, serving as president of the school’s American Society of Interior Design student chapter. She also has a master’s degree in interior design from Savannah College of Art and Design. She joined J. Banks in 2014.

WESTIN’S NEW GRAND OCEAN TERRACE

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa hosted its first wedding May 27 at the resort’s new Grand Ocean Terrace. The oceanfront venue has capacity for 220 wedding guests. The ocean view is elevated above beach level.The Grand Ocean Terrace was officially christened during a June 27 launch event that included wedding media editors, industry bloggers, wedding professionals and area dignitaries. A cocktail reception was followed by the a ribbon cutting and gala inside the Grand Ocean Terrace. Wedding professional Amanda Spencer planned the opening event.

PUBLIC SERVICE DISTRICT EARNS CLEAN WATER ACHIEVEMENT

The Hilton Head Public Service District Recycled Water Plant has achieved Phase II Facility status in the Partnership for Clean Water, a global program to optimize wastewater treatment operations and create long-term positive impacts on environmental water quality. The Phase II achievement was awarded after an annual review of the service district’s recycled water quality performance. Service district water quality technician Scott Moffatt leads the Hilton Head district’s optimization program. The service district is a 100 percent recycled water utility, which means it recycles all treated wastewater to be used in golf irrigation and wetlands nourishment on the island. The recycled water plant on Oak Park Drive annually recycles about 1 billion gallons of treated wastewater into beneficial recycled water.

CORKERN EARNS INDUSTRY HONOR ONCE AGAIN

Christopher Corkern, representing the Prudential Insurance Company as president of The Corkern Group, has been named to the international Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) that recognizes the world’s leading insurance and investment financial services advisors. Only a small percentage are named as members and less than 1 percent qualify each year for MDRT. Corkern attended the annual MDRT conference in Orlando June 4-7 to accept the honor. He has received the distinction for 13 straight years and has earned lifetime membership to the MDRT.

MITCHELL JOINS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Daryle Mitchell has joined Community Foundation of the Lowcountry as a finance associate. In this role, Mitchell will perform clerical and bookkeeping duties to support the vice president of finance and administration. Mitchell is a Hilton Head Island native who graduated from Hilton Head High School. He earned an associate’s degree in general business from Technical College of the Lowcountry and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from American Public University. Mitchell serves as president of the South Carolina Sharks football organization, a mentoring and training program for players.

LAVA 24 FITNESS NAMES NEW MARKETING COORDINATOR AND TWO TRAINERS

Myranda McAfee has been hired as marketing coordinator and trainer at Lava 24 Fitness.

A native of Mansfield, Ohio, she earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Ashland University, but discovered her real love for health and fitness playing soccer and running track when she was younger.

Logan Holland is a sports performance trainer who is originally from Thomasville, Ga. He has a bachelor’s in exercise physiology from Valdosta State University and played baseball in college and enjoys golf.

Kristen Waters is a personal trainer from Oakland, New Jersey. She graduated from Eastern University with a bachelor's in Exercise Science. Waters enjoys playing softball and basketball.

Both Waters and Holland are certified as exercise physiologists by the American College of Sports Medicine.

Lava 24 Fitness is located at 811 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island and offers online nutrition tracking, meal planning, personal training and a focus on overall wellness.

NEW ORTHODONTIST COMING TO BLUFFTON

Dr. Robert Garrison will open an orthodontics practice in Bluffton in July. In his practice in Lexington, S.C., his former patients have included the daughter of United States Ambassador to the United Nations and former governor Nikki Haley.

Bluffton Orthodontics is located at 337 Buckwalter Place Boulevard in Bluffton (adjacent to Station 300.) The practice will provide a full array of orthodontic services, including traditional metal braces, clear braces, Invisalign and other state-of-the-art treatments. Arcade games in the waiting area will be a unique aspect of Garrison’s new office.

A lifelong resident of South Carolina, Garrison is a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He earned his DMD at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and studied orthodontics at the Medical College of Georgia. For more information visit www.blufftonorthodontics.com, or call 843-970-9316.