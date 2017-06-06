Hilton Head Hires: June 2017

Nate Jones will now oversee ZipLine Hilton Head, Aerial Adventure Hilton Head, Broad Creek Marina & Up the Creek Pub & Grill. He has been with the Organization for almost a decade, having graduated from the College of Charleston with dual major in both hospitality and tourism management and business administration.

NEW HIRES/PROMOTIONS/AWARDS

Eleanor WeilerLightsey was recently appointed by the Governor, on unanimous recommendation of the Beaufort County Legislative Delegation, to the Board of Commissioners for the South Island Public Service District. An MBA graduate of Winthrop University, Lightsey was CEO for the HH Realtors Association from 2000 to 2008 and is now owner and Broker-in-Charge of Real Estate Counseling Services. She is also an owner and Business Manager of LowCountry InsideTrack, a government reporting service that operates in Jasper and Beaufort Counties.

Sea Pines Country Club is pleased to announce Robbie Ames has been hired as the new general manager and chief operating officer. Ames comes to the Country Club from Desert Mountain Club, a private golf and recreational community in Scottsdale, Arizona, which has 2,000 members, six Jack Nicklaus signature golf courses, and 15 miles of bike and hiking trails. Ames started his club career as a golf professional and then moved into other club areas of responsibility. He has an extensive golf background and is a PGA professional. He also spent a few years playing professionally on several mini tours. Ames graduated with honors in from Florida A&M University with his Bachelors of Science in business economics.

WTOC 11 is proud to announce new changes for THE News Team. Elizabeth Rawlins has moved from the weekend morning anchor desk to co-anchor THE News at 4 and 7 weeknights with Mike Cihla. Elizabeth will continue to deliver WTOC Investigates reports. She joined the Big Red 11 in 2013, after starting her career at WFXG in Augusta, Georgia. Beginning May 8th, Tesia Reed moves to THE News at Daybreak on weekday mornings. She’ll anchor the 4:30 am newscast. From 5:00-7:00 am, Tesia will report from the First Alert News Desk. Tesia began her career in Columbus, Georgia at WTVM News Leader 9 and joined WTOC 11 as a Multimedia Journalist in 2015.

RMC RESORT MANAGEMENT FOUNDER JOE NAHMAN RECEIVES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Hilton Head Island’s premier resort management, rental and resale company, RMC Resort Management, is proud to announce its founder Joe Nahman has been awarded the coveted C.A.R.E. Pinnacle Award for lifetime achievement.

This award, presented by the Cooperative Association of Resort Exchangers (C.A.R.E.), honors an individual who has attained the pinnacle of excellence in the vacation industry as measured by their achievements as well as their positive impact on the direction and standards of the industry and their local community. The award is unique in that it is presented only once every two years to members who “possess the highest ethical standards and have demonstrated their commitment to the community through philanthropic activities and characteristics of leadership, integrity and commitment to quality.”

“It’s an honor to be given this award by an organization that has done so much for this industry,” said Nahman. “We’ve dedicated ourselves at RMC to maintaining the highest quality standards for our owners and guests, and to be recognized in this way validates so much of our team’s hard work.”

Leon Crimmins was named General Manager/Chief Operating Officer at Long Cove Club. Crimmins’ distinguished career spans over 25 years, managing some of the finest private clubs in the country including, Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra, FL, Whisper Rock Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ, Harbour Ridge Country Club in Palm City, FL and most recently at Indian Creek Country Club in Miami Beach, FL. He is an active member of the Club Managers Association and past President of the Florida Chapter of the CMAA.

David Renaker has recently joined Coastal States Bank as vice president and commercial loan officer for the Hilton Head Island Main Street office.

MICHAEL W. MURRAY JOINS J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP AS PRODUCT/BRAND MANAGER

J. Banks Design is pleased to announce Michael W. Murray has joined the firm as Product/ Brand Manager. Mr. Murray spent the last 13 years in the fashion industry working for Ralph Lauren on Madison Avenue in New York. Most recently, he was Ralph Lauren’s Concept Designer for men’s tailored clothing.

Mr. Murray was responsible for implementing ideas and broad design concepts for collections, creating mood and fabric boards to guide designs as well as curating global showrooms in New York and Milan. Prior to Ralph Lauren, Mr. Murray worked on Hilton Head Island in the real estate industry. As a long time islander, he has attended both Hilton Head Prep and Hilton Head High School. He is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Reporting to Anna Ruby, VP Creative, Murray will work on product development and licensing, conceptual project visioning, and the development and implementation of brand messaging for product across all company departments.

Luciana Thompson, LEED AP, has joined the J. Banks team as Commercial Project Manager. Mrs. Thompson has more than 10 years of project management and business development experience in the Architecture and Design field. Prior to joining J. Banks, she was the ARB & Community Association Manager for nationally renowned Ford Plantation. In her role at the Ford Plantation, she worked closely with property owners ensuring all real estate development goals were met while guiding all related parties through the construction process. Mrs. Thompson possesses vast experience with interior and architectural design and urban planning, both nationally and internationally, through previous employment with JW Robinson & Associates, Savannah College of Art and Design and Dalu Design Group. She holds a Masters of Architecture degree from SCAD.

Jessica Robinson has joined J. Banks Design as Commercial Design Assistant and Rachel Conrad joins the firm as Design Assistant. Ms. Robinson graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design in 2014 with a BFA in Interior Design. Ms. Robinson will be assisting the commercial department with construction drawings, pricing, design specifications and all other administrative aspects of the design process. Ms. Conrad is a graduate of the O’More College of Design (Nashville, TN) and has a BFA in Interior Design. While attending college, she interned with several commercial design firms in the Nashville area but most recently worked at Hermitage Lighting Gallery as a Lighting Specialist. Ms. Conrad will assist in both the residential and commercial design departments on various facets of project execution.

BUSINESS NEWS

At the Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Area League of Women Voter’s May meeting/ luncheon, held at the Country Club of Hilton Head, LWV outgoing President, Fran Holt, welcomed everyone and spoke of the appreciation by the League for the service of the elected officials and how they serve as role models for women who may be inspired to run for elected office in the future. After a short meeting and installation of new officers, newly-elected League Co-President, Nancy Williams, introduced guest speaker, Jane Perdue, who spoke on the ‘Status of Women in South Carolina.’ As former president of the Board of Directors of the Center for Women in Charleston, Jane spoke with authority on issues that directly affect and pertain to women. Jane addressed issues such as, education, employment opportunities, salary inequities, health care specific to women, and the need for good role models for young girls to emulate.

Osprey Village, Inc. will get an early start on Independence Day festivities when the local advocacy organization celebrates the opening of its new thrift store and corporate headquarters with a ribbon-cutting and cookout from 12-7 pm on Thursday, June 29 at the OVI headquarters at 2600 Main Street, Suite 101 on Hilton Head Island. Osprey Village Thrift on Main will hold a holiday sale throughout the day. The celebration will feature live entertainment, American-fare, and fun for all ages. Admission is free with donations welcome.

Jeff Kent has been named as Colleton River Club’s new Director of Agronomy. Jeff has a rich and varied career in turf management with extensive and successful experience in the Southeast and its particular types of grasses. Jeff will commence his full-time duties on May 5th, in time to supervise the community’s planned Nicklaus golf course renovation.

Jeff has served as Superintendent at a number of the country’s most prestigious Clubs including La Gorce Country Club in Miami Beach, Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, Atlantic City Country Club in Atlantic City and as an Assistant Superintendent at Inverness Club in Toledo, and Congressional Country Club in Bethesda.

He graduated with highest honors with a degree in Turfgrass Management from the SUNY system in New York. For the last two years, Jeff was president and owner of Agronomic Consulting Enterprises, LLC., during which time he provided advice and counsel to Golf Clubs throughout the country. His references described him as a tireless worker, an excellent leader of people with high standards of excellence, and a recognized expert in agronomy. “We were able to secure over 150 high quality resumes through our existing network, which was affirmation of the reputation Colleton River has in the national golf community,” said Tim Bakels, Colleton River’s General Manager. The candidates we interviewed were the best in the industry and Jeff stood out among this very esteemed group. We are confident that Jeff’s involvement will bring the already excellent courses to the next level.”

LONG COVE YACHT CLUB HOSTS THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB BOAT OUTING

The Long Cove Yacht Club (LCYC) will host the annual Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head boat outing on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The children will depart from the Long Cove Marina on boats owned and captained by Long Cove Yacht Club members for a day of fun on the water. The LCYC is a social organization within Long Cove Club. This year’s boat outing is headed up by Debbe Steele and Chuck Sieber, residents of Long Cove Club.

The captains of ten boats will meet at 9:45am on Wednesday morning at the docks awaiting a 10:00am arrival of 45 children and five supervisors from the Boys & Girls Club. Boats depart for a two hour cruise shortly thereafter and then are treated to lunch at the marina at Noon. In years past, the children have been able to see dolphins up close and personal—a first for many on board.

Volunteers and Members of the Long Cove Yacht Club will provide their boats, their time and cover all expenses associated with the boat trip. At the end of the excursion the group will return to the Long Cove Club marina for lunch. Each child also receives a picture of themselves and a group picture to commemorate the day.

For additional information please visit www.longcoveclub.com.

AWARDS & CERTIFICATIONS

Hilton Head Public Service District (PSD) has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association. The award, which is the highest form of recognition awarded by the association, is for the PSD’s 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). The PSD’s CAFR was judged to demonstrate a spirit of full disclosure and to have effectively communicated the utility’s “financial story,” according to the association. This is the PSD’s seventh consecutive year receiving the award. The 2016 CAFR can be found on www.hhpsd.com. The Government Finance Officers Association is a nonprofit association for financial officers in the United States and Canada.

Oak Advisors, LLC, a locally owned and operated, fee-only, registered investment advisor located in Bluffton, SC, has awarded Sarah Makki DeLoach and Ryan Patrick Nimmer the 2017 Oak Advisors Scholarship of Excellence. Both students will graduate from Hilton Head Prep in May. This fall, Ms. DeLoach will attend Wake Forest University and Mr. Nimmer will attend Georgetown University. The Oak Advisors Scholarship of Excellence was created by the principals of Oak Advisors, LLC, Michelle Myhre, CFP® and John Chiacchiero. The annual scholarship is administered by the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and is awarded to local, qualified high school seniors planning to attend an accredited college or university and major in business or economics.