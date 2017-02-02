Hilton Head Hires: February 2017

J. BANKS CHAIR FEATURED IN INTERIOR DESIGN MAGAZINE The Gerlock Chair from the J. Banks Collection for Stanford Furniture was recently featured in Interior Design Magazine’s Fall Market Tabloid. The J. Banks Collection is a line of casegood and upholstery pieces designed by J. Banks president and founder Joni Vanderslice. Inspired through project and personal travel, Vanderslice continuously designs J Banks Collection upholstery pieces that are comfortable, functional and timeless and meant to be utilized in both contemporary and traditional settings, as well as residential and hospitality venues. The J. Banks Collection also extends into a casegood line through Abner Henry Fine Furnishings and a textile collection with Kravet.

NEW HIRES/PROMOTIONS

will head up the Hilton Head Island branch of Belzer PC, according to an announcement by Nathan Belzer, founder of the Savannah-based law firm. Belzer PC is a client-oriented firm that concentrates in intellectual property and technology and commercial transactions. It offers a broad range of services to assist clients with the protection, acquisition, use and commercialization of intellectual property, technology, and information resources. Belzer PC serves clients locally and throughout the world. Cerrati, a graduate of Hilton Head Island High School, the University of Vermont and Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles, has been involved with intellectual property and business law since 2005, with an emphasis on trademark, copyright and litigation. He is a member of the International Trademark Association and a board member of The First Tee of the Lowcountry.

HILTON HEAD DERMATOLOGY ADDS FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER

Hilton Head Dermatology welcomes Mary Jane Gentry, FNP-BC, who has joined its practice as a family nurse practitioner. Gentry is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Nursing with a master of science degree in nursing and a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Her specialty is family care and she is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a family nurse practitioner. Gentry is trained in cosmetic injectables and is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society and The American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Kelly Scanlin has been named the public relations manager at the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. Scanlin is a Clemson University graduate. She was an intern at the chamber in 2013, and then joined in 2014 as the digital marketing manager. Scanlin grew up on Hilton Head Island and is a member of the Kappa Delta Alumni Association.

Dr. Claude Tolbert, M.D., a board-certified OB/GYN, has joined the medical staff at Coastal Carolina Hospital and will be delivering babies at the hospital’s Women’s Pavilion. Tolbert brings over 16 years of experience serving the Beaufort community. His areas of expertise include minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, high-risk obstetrics, and reproductive endocrinology. As a da Vinci-trained robotic surgeon, Tolbert will be able to provide minimally invasive surgery using the da Vinci Surgical System at Coastal Carolina Hospital. For robotic surgery, he specializes in performing single-site hysterectomy procedures on patients. Tolbert received his medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville and completed his residency at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. In addition to attending to patients at Coastal Carolina Hospital, Tolbert practices at Riverside Women’s Care, which has offices in Bluffton and Beaufort.

Movement Mortgages announces that Kieron O’Grady, Matt Topping and Tony Leister have joined the Hilton Head office. The team brings over 15 years of local lending expertise. Movement Mortgage is a South Carolina-based mortgage lender specializing in purchase, refinance, remodeling and reverse mortgage lending. Seven-day processing, upfront underwriting and first-rate service are the hallmarks of Movement’s fresh approach to mortgages.

Best Gift Idea Ever, the leader in the letter art industry, and a locally owned and operated company, is pleased to announce the newest addition to its team. Samantha Shostak is joining as a district manager, bringing an expansive background in retail. She will be overseeing locations at Savannah’s River Street, Tanger Outlets Hilton Head, and the kiosk at Coligny on Hilton Head. Best Gift Idea Ever was founded on Hilton Head Island by Ryan Martz in 2009.

HARGRAY NAMES NEW VP OF CUSTOMER OPERATIONS

Hargray Communications recently announced the promotion of Gwynne Lastinger to the role of vice president of customer operations. In this role, Lastinger will be responsible for all customer-facing operations functions including customer care and field operations. Lastinger has been with Hargray since 2001, starting as a customer service representative. Since then, she has received six promotions, leading to her most recent role as director of OSP engineering. “More impressive than the myriad of positions that Gwynne has held is the manner in which she has performed,” said Michael Gottdenker, Hargray chairman and CEO. “She is the epitome of a detail-oriented, disciplined, hands-on, results-oriented manager.”

RECYCLE YOUR JACKET FOR DEEP WELL

In an effort to provide warm clothing to those in need, Outside Hilton Head will host its 25th annual Recycle Your Jacket Program Feb. 1-15. The community is asked to bring sweaters, coats, and jackets in good condition to the Outside Hilton Head store at The Plaza at Shelter Cove. Items will be donated to The Deep Well Project. For those who donate, Outside Hilton Head will provide up to 50 percent off in-stock jackets and outerwear.

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has elected two new members to its board of directors. Allen Ward of Bluffton, is president and principal of Ward Edwards, Inc., a civil/environmental engineering and allied services firm headquartered in Beaufort County and serving coastal South Carolina and Georgia. He was a founding director of Atlantic Community Bank, chartered in 2006, where he served on the compensation, credit and building committees. Ward holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in engineering and environmental systems engineering from Clemson University. In addition, he’s participated in the management development program for engineers at the University of South Carolina and has earned a leadership certificate from the U.S. Army War College National Security Program. David Wetmore of Hilton Head Island currently serves as board chairman for Grange Mutual Insurance Companies and Nationwide Mutual Funds Group. Early in his career he worked for KPMG, where he became a managing partner at age 35. He went on to become president and chairman of several publicly held software services companies, and later helped start an investment banking and venture capital fund serving the technology industry.

AWARDS AND CERTIFICATIONS

School Improvement Councils at 16 South Carolina public schools — including two from Beaufort County — have been named to the South Carolina School Improvement Council’s 2017 Honor Roll for their work in fostering civic engagement in public education. The councils from Bluffton Middle School and Hilton Head Island High School will continue in the running for the 2017 Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence. Bluffton Middle School’s council was also on the 2016 state Honor Roll. Named for the former U.S. Secretary of Education and South Carolina governor and his late wife, the Riley Award was created in 2002 to recognize contributions made by the 14,000-plus local School Improvement Council members who volunteer in every public school in the state. Five finalists from this year’s list of 16 Honor Roll councils will be selected next month, with one to be announced as the winner of the annual Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence in March.

Laurie Brown of Aunt Laurie’s has been recognized by the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation (SCVR) Department as its Contractor of the Year. At the center, located in Beaufort, she oversees the production of Aunt Laurie’s custom gift baskets, which are made through a series of processes that are unlike any other in the region. Here, each worker responsible for assembling the products Aunt Laurie’s endorses is an individual with disabilities.

Bluffton Police Department’s Lt. Christian Gonzales graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions. Gonzales currently serves as the lieutenant of the emergency management and training division. He began his law enforcement career as a military police officer in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1996. In 2006, he joined the Bluffton Police Department and has since served in the patrol and investigations divisions. In 2008, he was promoted to master police sergeant and in 2014, Gonzales was transferred to the training division as a sergeant. In late 2014, the town of Bluffton transferred the emergency management responsibilities to the Bluffton Police Department, where Gonzales was promoted to lieutenant.

Oldfield is the first private community in South Carolina to earn the Audubon Green Community Award for its ongoing sustainability initiatives from Audubon International, a non-profit environmental organization. Members of Audubon International’s Sustainable Communities Program are eligible for the award, which recognizes significant environmental achievement and recognizes completion of the first stage en route to earning the rigorous designation as a Certified Audubon International Sustainable Community.

Women in Philanthropy, a fund of Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, supplied a $50,000 grant — the largest the group has ever awarded — to Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity for a Women Build, the area’s first women’s-built home. The project began when Women in Philanthropy selected Habitat for Humanity as a recipient of the grant based on its “Providing Safe Shelter for Our Citizens” grant theme.

The Beaufort County Library is pleased to announce it is the recipient of a $25,000 planning grant from the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation. The funds will support the development of a creative curation project as part of the comprehensive plan to create a Beaufort County Interpretative Center on Reconstruction History. Partners for the project include SCETV, the University of South Carolina Beaufort, the University of South Carolina’s College of Education, the Mitchelville Project, Penn Center, the Lowcountry Digital Library and the city of Beaufort and its mayor, Billy Keyserling. The creative curation project will work with artists, historians, designers and others to create public artwork in connection with the permanent exhibit being developed in Beaufort for a Lowcountry Reconstruction Center.

The Bluffton Police Department was presented with a $2,000 grant to assist with the department’s annual toy drive. The Lowcountry Strong Foundation, part of the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, provided the check as part of its focus on assisting families in need.

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry recently awarded three additional disaster recovery and rebuilding grants to area organizations working directly with individuals affected by Hurricane Matthew. These grants bring the total amount awarded to $127,720 since October 11. The most recent grants went to St. Stephen’s Outreach Food Bank, Lowcountry Food Bank and Hilton Head Island Recreation Association.

Collins Group Realty’s Bill Weis recently graduated from the third annual Bluffton Police Department Citizens Police Academy. This is a 10–week program equipping citizens with a better understanding of the challenges law enforcement officers face each day. The academy also fosters a deeper sense of trust and respect for local police officers and provides for increased communication between Bluffton police and the community it serves. Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka was there to congratulate Weis and other graduates at the graduation.

NEW BUSINESS

Grind Coffee Roasters is a new coffee roasting company located at 7 Simmonsville Road in Bluffton. The company specializes in wholesale coffee sales for restaurants, offices, hotels and rentals. The company also supplies equipment for sale or lease and offers equipment repair and consultation. Grind Coffee Roasters is open to the public from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and Saturdays by appointment. At the roastery, they offer retail coffee and free coffee tastings. The grand opening is set for 2-7 p.m. Feb. 9, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. There will be live music, desert bites, a chance to win prizes and, of course, coffee. Grind Coffee Roasters also offers individual coffee sales and coffee subscription packages for three, six and 12 months.

BUSINESS NEWS

The Long Cove Club Charitable Advisory Committee is accepting applications for grants that will be made this year to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations in Beaufort and Jasper counties. To be considered, organizations should have plans for a project to improve health, housing, hunger or educational issues. The deadline for applications is March 31.

Pledge the pink! Last year alone, LoCo Motion raised $150,000 to fight breast cancer. The event had participants from 46 states and 13 countries. LoCo is short for Lowcountry, the beautiful area of South Carolina where the event has island-hopped for six years. Since then, it has been establishing partnerships and saving lives across the country. No matter how they’ve grown, what the group promises and pledges hasn’t. LoCo Motion is now called Pledge the Pink. For more information, find the group on Facebook.

The Lowcountry Area Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition is offering free income tax assistance in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper counties for low- to-moderate-income, elderly and limited English proficient individuals and families. Tax preparation will end April 18 and will be held at a number of locations. Additional locations may be added based on regional needs and the availability of organizations willing to host volunteers. To get involved or to schedule an appointment, call 843-321-9071.

Registration for Beaufort County children whose parents want them to attend public school kindergarten or pre-kindergarten next school year will be held Feb. 1 through March 1. During that month, interested parents with children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1 should complete kindergarten enrollment packets at the school serving their neighborhood’s attendance area. Parents with questions about school attendance zones should call any elementary school in their area. Parents with children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 1 should register for pre-kindergarten at their neighborhood schools. Because space is limited for pre-kindergarten, 4-year-olds will be assessed for possible enrollment during “Child Find” screenings the week of March 6-10. Decisions on placement for pre-kindergarten will be made at each school after children’s screenings are complete. Children are ranked in order of greatest need for participation in the program based on the provided list of at-risk indicators. Children who will be 6 years old by Sept. 1 should register for first grade. For all student enrollments, parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, South Carolina Certificate of Immunization and two proofs of residency, such as a utility bill showing a home address. For more information about registering a child in Beaufort County, call your neighborhood school or the district office’s Office of Early Childhood at 843-521-2399. Information is also available at beaufortschools.net by clicking on “Parents,” then “Kindergarten Registration and Prekindergarten Screenings.”

The Beaufort County Library has partnered with The Literacy Center and the University of South Carolina Beaufort to offer classes that teach English to parents and their children ages 4 to 10. Family Literacy 360 is an initiative that uses the Parents and Children Together model of instruction, which was developed by Dr. Elizabeth Brinkerhoff, assistant professor and assessment coordinator of USCB’s department of education. The goal is to establish and sustain a network of common literacy services across Beaufort County addressing family literacy and providing skills promoting the growth of English capability within the family. The services are designed to improve language development and reading skills, transforming the home into a more active learning environment. Lessons occur once a week for six weeks. Ten families can be accommodated at each site. The classes focus on reading skills parents can use at home, vocabulary and language complexity growth for both parents and children and adhere to South Carolina state standards. Parents are given a book at each class to read at home to their children and to add to their own collection. The Beaufort County Library began offering the first session of Family Literacy 360 at the Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head branches in January. Other sites providing classes are The Deep Well Project, Holy Family Catholic Church and Antioch Education Center.

Magnolias Friends, a local service-oriented women’s group, brings new uniforms to area Title 1 elementary schools — Whale Branch Elementary School in Seabrook and St. Helena Elementary on St. Helena Island. According to the organization, the project was devised after discussing some of the basic needs of students in schools. Often a student’s self-esteem suffers or they might be bullied when they are not properly dressed. Providing uniforms, while seemingly a minor objective, can have a tremendous impact in the life of a child. Magnolias Friends collected, donated and delivered 75 uniforms to both Whale Branch Elementary and St Helena Elementary schools. Magnolia Friends is a social group of women supporting women comprised of 38 professionals who combine their talents to provide community service to those who are less fortunate in the Lowcountry.