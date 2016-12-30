Hilton Head Hires: January 2017

35 COURT ATKINS GROUP HOME DESIGNS AWARDED In a record-setting sweep of awards, a total of 35 Court Atkins Group home designs received recognition at the 17th annual LightHouse Awards ceremony, conducted by the Hilton Head Area Homebuilders Association. The awards were presented to the architectural firm’s homebuilder partners, whose submissions competed in both custom and remodel categories.

NEW HIRES/PROMOTIONS

Susan Goodridge was presented with the Hilton Head Area Homebuilders Association’s 2016 LightHouse Builder Lender of the Year award. Goodridge is a certified mortgage loan officer for BB&T and has worked in the home mortgage industry for more than 20 years.





Dr. Lee Oppenheimer, one of the Lowcountry’s first full-time periodontists, is expanding his Hilton Head Island practice. He has invited Dr. James Wiley Gustin to join Lee Oppenheimer DDS & Associates at his new Okatie office, located on New River Parkway.

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ershela Sims to the position of vice president for accelerated engineering, the school’s statewide virtual engineering program. Sims will formally join the administrative team in March and will bring with her a wealth of experience in the areas of engineering, curriculum and distance education. Sims is currently dean of engineering and technology at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, where she is responsible for developing the mission of the engineering and computer science programs, as well as the school’s fabrication and innovation labs.

The World Affairs Council of Hilton Head has selected Maureen Korzik as its new executive director, effective Jan. 1. Korzik, an experienced nonprofit executive, will be responsible for the administration of WACHH under the direction of the president and the board of directors. Kozik, a Hilton Head resident, served as executive director of Second Helpings, a nonprofit food rescue and distribution network that helps to eliminate hunger in the Lowcountry. She led an all-volunteer team and was responsible for development, corporate partnerships, marketing and budgeting. Second Helpings was honored by the Beaufort Chamber as its Outstanding Non Profit in 2014, and in 2013 it received the South Carolina Angel Charity Award from the S.C. Secretary of State.

J BANKS DESIGN ANNOUNCES 2 NEW EMPLOYEES

Kim Trask recently joined J. Banks Design as marketing administrative assistant. She brings over 20 years of experience in operations, marketing and administrative tasks. A graduate of Clemson University, Trask most recently served as the business manager for Cross Schools in Bluffton, where she was responsible for all financial activities and reporting as well as assisted in event planning and website development. Trask served Cross Schools for more than 15 years. Beth O’Gorman has joined J. Banks Retail as retail expeditor, bringing many years of experience to the J. Banks team. O’Gorman began her retail career in New York City working in the garment district over 30 years ago. She also owned a niche clothing boutique in Charlotte, North Carolina, and worked in the local retail market at Francesca’s boutique, where she managed operations and assisted with the opening of additional stores.

The South Carolina Independent School Association awarded Jen Kronimus, admission director for Cross Schools, the 2016 Coadjutor Award. Kronimus was presented the award at the Headmasters Conference on Nov. 3. She is credited with enhancing the school’s student government, adding the National Junior Honor Society and serving as head coach for the cross-country team. Kronimus has encouraged other staff members to become club advisers, resulting in the school adding a Spanish club, hall monitors, middle school cheerleading and a robotics club. Kronimus has had a major impact on Cross Schools since becoming admissions director in August 2014.

OLIVETTI, McCRAY & WITHROW UNVIEL NEW NAME FOR FIRM

Lowcountry law firm West Olivetti, LLC, has unveiled a new name: Olivetti, McCray & Withrow, LLC, following the addition of partners Alisa McCray and Daphne Withrow. The move follows the decision to enhance client support for the firm’s signature services, including real estate, estate planning, probate administration, personal litigation and financial guidance.

(MUG) Wes Kitashima, senior sales manager for the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce's Visitors & Convention Bureau, has been named secretary of the South Carolina Sports Alliance Board of Directors. The alliance is the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism's sports collaborative to promote the state as the premier sports destination in the United States.

HILTON HEAD DERMATOLOGY ADDS PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Meghan Maloney has joined Hilton Head Dermatology as a physician assistant. She is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine with a master of science degree in physician assistant studies. Maloney played collegiate golf at Franklin & Marshall College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology and minor in applied mathematics. She is trained in cosmetic injectables and is also a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, as well as the South Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants.

AWARDS AND CERTIFICATIONS

Supporters and members of the board for the Foundation for Educational Excellence visited 11 different Beaufort County schools to surprise 28 public school teachers with grants. These teachers were recipients of the foundation’s Fall Innovative Teacher Grants. It was a day of celebration as each teacher and classroom were visited with balloons and an oversized check. The 16 grants ranged from $150 to $1,493 and totaled more than $13,300. It is projected that these efforts will provide over 4,400 innovative learning opportunities for students district-wide. Funded projects ranged from an interactive sea turtle exhibit; reading, science and math grants; and musical arts performances.

COLLETON RIVER RECEIVES SPECIAL DESIGNATION

Colleton River, a private, waterfront golf community, is proud to announce it has received its fifth consecutive Platinum Club of America designation, and has been ranked in the top 5 percent of all private clubs in the country by Club Leaders Forum. This prestigious recognition is based on five aspects of private clubs: quality of membership, tradition and culture, amenities, governance, and quality of management and staff. In keeping with this recognition of excellence, Colleton River was also designated a Distinguished Emerald Club of the World by Boardroom Magazine this year for the second time. Distinguished Emerald Club status is awarded to only the top 5 percent of private clubs that provide member experiences at a level attained by only the finest clubs in the world.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANTS TO NONPROFITS

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry awarded $93,930 in grants to five local nonprofit organizations on November 30. The award was one of three competitive grant cycles the Community Foundation holds annually. The awards were presented at a luncheon held at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks restaurant in Hilton Head Island. The organizations and their projects are:

Citizens Opposed to Domestic Abuse/Hope Haven : Funding will support marketing and communication strategies and materials for the groups’ merger.

: Funding will support marketing and communication strategies and materials for the groups’ merger. Family Promise: The organization will use grant funding to plan and embark on a community awareness campaign.

The organization will use grant funding to plan and embark on a community awareness campaign. Memory Matters: Funding will support the recruitment and employment of a new position, dementia care specialist.

Funding will support the recruitment and employment of a new position, dementia care specialist. Programs for Exceptional People: PEP will use the grant to develop a vocational training satellite center in Bluffton.

DISASTER RECOVERY GRANTS GROW TO $100,000

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry recently awarded an additional $40,000 in grants from its Disaster Recovery and Rebuilding Fund. That brings the total awarded to $100,000 since Hurricane Matthew hit the Lowcountry. The most recent grants were awarded to:

The Children’s Center: $20,000 to provide tuition scholarships for children whose parents experienced financial hardship following Hurricane Matthew.

$20,000 to provide tuition scholarships for children whose parents experienced financial hardship following Hurricane Matthew. Lowcountry Legal Volunteers: $10,000 to expand office hours and community outreach efforts for lowincome individuals’ legal issues related primarily to housing difficulties caused by Hurricane Matthew.

$10,000 to expand office hours and community outreach efforts for lowincome individuals’ legal issues related primarily to housing difficulties caused by Hurricane Matthew. Volunteers in Medicine: $10,000 to fund facilities repairs, enabling VIM to continue to provide services and patient care.

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry previously provided grants from the Disaster Recovery and Rebuilding Fund to the following organizations for disaster-related services: American Red Cross–Lowcountry Chapter, Bluffton Self Help, Deep Well Project, Neighborhood Outreach Connection and Sandalwood Community Food Pantry. The Community Foundation is still accepting disaster recovery grant applications from nonprofit and faith-based organizations in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties. For guidelines, visit www.cf-lowcountry.org.

BUSINESS NEWS

SCE&G employees and retirees will fill and deliver 275 food baskets to low-income pre-identified families in seven counties, including Charleston, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper, Orangeburg and Hampton, as part of the company’s employee-funded Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project. Toys will also be provided for families with children ages 14 and younger.

The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, recently donated a total of $25,000 to Community Foundation of the Lowcountry as part of the foundation’s commitment to giving back to the community.

Bluffton Town Council has selected Savannah-based Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co. to design the Dr. Mellichamp Drive Streetscape project, which will provide approximately more than 120 new parking spaces, sidewalks, street lighting and improved storm water drainage in Old Town Bluffton. This project includes the installation of parking spaces and establishment of a more efficient traffic flow for the adjacent M.C. Riley Sports Complex, where patrons currently park in a grass lot. The $131,400 contract was awarded through a request for qualification process in August and will include refining the proposed Master Plan, engineering design and obtaining construction documents and permitting.

Arrhythmia Alliance has announced a partnership with the Hardeeville police and fire departments to place automated external defibrillators in all of department vehicles. Approximately 26 vehicles each need an AED to help save more lives in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing automotive and motorsports enthusiast events, brought 18,000 visitors to the Lowcountry for 2016’s event. And as a thank you to the community members who helped get the island and the venue at the Port Royal Golf Club ready for the show, the Motoring Festival will be making a contribution to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s Disaster Fund. As part of the “Lowcountry Strong” initiative around this year’s festival, the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry had an on-site presence at the events at the Port Royal Golf Club, where it was able to raise just over $7,000 for disaster relief. The Motoring Festival will be contributing an additional $10,000 to the relief efforts.

Tanger Outlet Center Hilton Head presented three Beaufort County agencies with holiday gifts recently. During brief ceremonies, Tanger made separate $500 donations to the Bluffton Township Fire District, Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers donated $3,873.92 in the Hilton Head Island area to help in the fight against breast cancer during the 23rd annual Tanger PinkSTYLE Campaign. In the spirit of the holidays and the season of giving, funds were donated to DragonBoat Beaufort, a local organization focused on providing cancer survivors the opportunity to heal and regain physical and psychological wellness through the camaraderie and competition of dragon boat racing. The organization also provides grants to local cancer patients to help with needs they are unable to afford or for which they lack coverage and offers support and counseling for cancer patients in treatment and remission, includeing support for their caregivers. This was the second year that Tanger Outlets Hilton Head worked with DragonBoat Beaufort as the local campaign beneficiary.