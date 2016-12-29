17 Intriguing People Of The Lowcountry

MEET 15 FASCINATING FOLKS THAT CALL THE LOWCOUNTRY HOME

ARTHUR BLANK Atlanta Falcons owner keeps his life balanced

ERIC TURPIN New NIBCAA executive director helping to make the island better

CONNOR MCKINLAY Meet the Lowcountry’s youngest pilot

JUAN JIM.NEZ Local made most of opportunities after fleeing Cuba

STEE COLVIN The ‘silky’ voice of the Ear Candy Band

LARRY BERGIN Bluffton man caps maritime career with consultant work

NICOLE ARNOLD Hilton Head Island teen focused on exploring the world

WICK SCURRY Businessman giving new life to many Daufuskie landmarks

MARGARET MCMANUS Former CIA analyst still keeping a close eye on international affairs

JANET SWAHN Life is full of surprises for Lowcountry’s pistol-packing mama

MURRAY SEASE Painter at forefront of Bluffton’s burgeoning art scene

DENNY FRASER Midlife career crisis opened new doors for Hilton Head resident

MICHAEL WEAVER Local ad man makes his mark

RICK SABA White Liquor frontman goes from Rolling Stone to Realtor

THE LEHMBERGS Atlanta family slowed down pace of life by moving to Daufuskie

TOM DUNN Emergency management director stayed calm before and after storm