Westin Wedding
Bridal

17 Intriguing People Of The Lowcountry

Typography

THEY COME FROM DIFFERENT PLACES AND BACKGROUNDS, AND THEY WORK IN DIFFERENT CORNERS OF THE COMMUNITY. What do these 17 Locals have in common?

THEY FACINATE US.

MEET 15 FASCINATING FOLKS THAT CALL THE LOWCOUNTRY HOME

  • ARTHUR BLANK Atlanta Falcons owner keeps his life balanced

  • ERIC TURPIN New NIBCAA executive director helping to make the island better

  • CONNOR MCKINLAY Meet the Lowcountry’s youngest pilot

  • JUAN JIM.NEZ Local made most of opportunities after fleeing Cuba

  • STEE COLVIN The ‘silky’ voice of the Ear Candy Band

  • LARRY BERGIN Bluffton man caps maritime career with consultant work

  • NICOLE ARNOLD Hilton Head Island teen focused on exploring the world

  • WICK SCURRY Businessman giving new life to many Daufuskie landmarks

  • MARGARET MCMANUS Former CIA analyst still keeping a close eye on international affairs

  • JANET SWAHN Life is full of surprises for Lowcountry’s pistol-packing mama

  • MURRAY SEASE Painter at forefront of Bluffton’s burgeoning art scene

  • DENNY FRASER Midlife career crisis opened new doors for Hilton Head resident

  • MICHAEL WEAVER Local ad man makes his mark

  • RICK SABA White Liquor frontman goes from Rolling Stone to Realtor

  • THE LEHMBERGS Atlanta family slowed down pace of life by moving to Daufuskie

  • TOM DUNN Emergency management director stayed calm before and after storm

  • EMMA RYAN High school student driven to serve at an early age


Browse the Digital Edition

Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Vacation Guide Hilton Head Weddings Planing
SML Sidebar
Advertisement
Hilton Head Property Management Hilton Head Health Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Events
HHI Dermatology Homepage
Advertisement
Hilton Head Monthly

Weather

Hilton Head Island United States Blustery, 65 °F
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 7:23 am   |   Sunset: 5:28 pm
99%     29.0 mph     34.338 bar
Forecast
Thu Low: 50 °F High: 73 °F
Fri Low: 41 °F High: 55 °F
Sat Low: 38 °F High: 60 °F
Sun Low: 53 °F High: 66 °F
Mon Low: 61 °F High: 71 °F
Tue Low: 59 °F High: 70 °F
Wed Low: 60 °F High: 72 °F
Thu Low: 51 °F High: 64 °F
Fri Low: 46 °F High: 56 °F
Sat Low: 44 °F High: 55 °F