Volunteer auctioneer Sonny Huntley leads charity sales

When Sonny Huntley enrolled for a weeklong class at the Jim Graham School of Auctioneering 40 years ago, he did so on a lark. Huntley grew up attending livestock auctions and was always fascinated by the fast-talking auctioneers, and he wanted to give it a try. He didn’t plan on taking it too seriously, and he wasn’t sure he would ever put the skills to practical use.

“I figured I’d just go down there and hang out in West Palm Beach for a week,” Huntley recalls in a thick Southern drawl. “I’ll hang out on the beach a little bit and just kinda cool my heels, and I’ll go to this class for a little bit and see what it’s all about.”

Many of his 50 or so classmates had similar ideas, until the school’s renowned founder set them straight.

“Graham got up and said, ‘I know a lot of you think you’re just gonna come floating in and out of this course and you’re not gonna take it seriously, but if that’s how you think it’s gonna be, then just get up and get out of here right now, because I’m not gonna have it,’” Huntley says.

So he scrapped his plans to enjoy South Florida’s surf and sand, spending nine hours a day in the classroom and evenings doing homework. Still, he didn’t foresee any opportunities to put his new skills to use.

Wrong again.

Most folks on Hilton Head Island didn’t know anyone else with auctioneer training, so Huntley became the go-to guy for any type of charity auction.

“One thing led to another, and people kept asking me,” he says. “Here it is 40 years or so later, and I’m still doing it.”

He never made a career of it — real estate is still his day job — but name a charity in Beaufort County and there’s a pretty good chance Huntley has led a fundraising auction for it over the years. The list is literally too long to rattle off, even if you can talk as fast as Huntley.

Huntley estimates he performed in the neighborhood of 20 auctions a year at his peak — only for charity, and always for fun. The Hilton Head Island Celebrity Golf Tournament auction was a good time in its heyday, he says, because it allowed him to rub shoulders with some big-name actors and athletes, while the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry annual gala has been a highlight of his schedule for nearly two decades, working with Stan and Margie Smith to raise big money for a great cause. His biggest sale was a 2017 Cirrus SR22T G6 plane that went for nearly $1 million at last year’s Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival.

The best thing about his hobby by far, though, is having a front-row seat to the generosity of Lowcountry residents.

For example, several years ago two men were bidding heavily on the same trip. One of the bidders finally bowed out just south of $20,000, and Huntley banged his gavel: “Sold!”

“The gentleman who won it was sitting right down front, and he looked at me and said, ‘Sell it again,’” Huntley recalls. “I said, ‘Wait a minute. Do you not want to buy it?’ And he said, ‘Oh, no, I’m buying it, and I’m donating it back. Sell it again.’”

Huntley turned to the other bidder and asked if he would match the price, and he obliged, doubling the charity’s income in an instant.

“The amount of generosity that people have in this area is incredible,” Huntley says. “I am constantly amazed at the generosity of people, how giving people are.”

Some would say that also goes for Huntley, who turned a lark into four decades of giving back, one sale at a time.