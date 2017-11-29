The people have spoken: 2017 Reader's Choice Award Winners

MONTHLY CELEBRATES LOCAL BUSINESSES AND COMMUNITIES WITH THE 2017 READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS.

These are the “best of the best” places to shop, dine, live, party and more, as voted by you, our readers. We received 12,001 electronic ballots in our eight-week Readers’ Choice campaign, intending to identify the top contenders in wide-ranging categories. Are you looking for the best of the Lowcountry? You’ll find it here. If you don’t find your favorites here, make sure to cast your ballot next year. Congratulations to this year’s winners, and special thanks to all who voted.