Shelter in a storm: Venezuelan family welcomed in the Lowcountry

Gustavo Rattia, who is 33, was lucky to get his family out of Venezuela before things got as bad as they are now. He, wife Rossany and young son Sebastian emigrated to Bluffton in February 2015, and they say the peace and quiet of their new life in the Lowcountry life is a blessing.

As Venezuela descends into economic and political chaos, one of the South American country’s native sons has found a safe harbor in the Lowcountry.

“Since we arrived, I’ve felt cared for by the people here. Doors have been opened for me,” Gustavo said.

This family’s odyssey started with music. Gustavo is a baritone and his wife is a mezzo-soprano. They met singing in an a capella group in the city of Maturín, which is in the state of Monagas and dotted with oil wells that contribute to Venezuela’s petroleum industry. Gustavo and Rossany saw other possibilities as their musical group toured in China, Austria, Hungary, Germany and other countries, and due to the political situation in Venezuela they began to envision a life outside their country.

As they talked about where to go, Gustavo and Rossany reached out to a close friend and fellow singer from Venezuela, Guillermo Brazón, who had resettled in the Lowcountry. Brazón is the choir director for the Hispanic music ministry at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, where Gustavo and Rossany are also members.

“Guillermo said it was beautiful here and peaceful,” Gustavo said. “And it is.”

Two and a half years —and a major hurricane—after they arrived in the U.S. with only their suitcases, Gustavo and Rossany have made new friends and built a successful photo-video production company. Called Oceano Blue, the business specializes in filming and photographing weddings, concerts, birthdays and other events. The couple also takes family portraits, and Rossany does digital marketing. In addition, Gustavo works as a cameraman for WHHITV, where he’s been promoted from shooting news segments on location to also producing shows in the channel’s studios.

“This job has been an excellent introduction for me,” he said. “Through it I’ve gotten to know so many new people and places.”

Many would be intimidated to ask the manager of a television station in a foreign country for a job. But Gustavo felt confident about both his technical skills and his English. He learned the language in Venezuela as part of his undergraduate degree in computer engineering, then brushed up on his conversational skills at the nonprofit Literacy Center soon after arriving in the Lowcountry.

Pam Wall, executive director of The Literacy Center, praises Gustavo’s kindness and intelligence.

“He is an awesome guy. He’s very smart, so he didn’t stay long,” she said.

Gustavo and Rossany say this kind of welcome—instead of the anti-immigrant sentiments they hear reflected in national media—is typical as they move through their daily lives here.

As their case for permanent residency—and eventually a path to citizenship—winds through the U.S. immigration system, Gustavo and Rossany obsessively follow the news from Venezuela and worry about loved ones there. Medicine, food and electricity are all in short supply, and clashes between government forces and the opposition have become increasingly violent.

They’re thankful that their son Sebastian, who just started third grade in Bluffton, doesn’t have to live through that. Instead of riots and fear, his life is full of taekwondo lessons, mini golf, movies and bike rides. They family is also grateful that their second son, due in November, will be an American citizen and hopefully never know the type of turmoil experienced in Venezuela.

Gustavo and Rossany would love to buy a house some day and plan to stay in the Lowcountry. Their savings took a hit when they had to evacuate to a hotel in Atlanta for a week during Hurricane Matthew, but the storm didn’t dampen their enthusiasm for homeownership here. While many of their friends back home are fleeing Venezuela and resettling in Miami, the couple prefers their quiet life to the South Florida city’s flashy allure.

“The only thing the Lowcountry needs,” Gustavo said, “Is a Venezuelan restaurant.”

With the initiative and tolerance for risk as he’s already shown, Gustavo might just open one himself.