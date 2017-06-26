Making Their Mark: JAMIE BERNDT

Jamie Berndt, 52, is the mother of four children: Ian, Ali, Marisa and Keira, ranging in ages from 27 to 17. She’s a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where her father coached football. Her husband, Eric Wojcikiewicz, is a retired trader, entrepreneur and philanthropist who co-founded an initiative to build a rural school in Haiti and provide college scholarships for underprivileged kids in Chicago. Before they moved to Hilton Head Island six years ago, they lived in suburban Chicago for 20 years.

Berndt has taught pre-college and college Composition courses, and currently teaches yoga. But her primary life’s work has been as a volunteer and stay-at-home mom. She volunteers for The Mitchelville Preservation Project, Deep Well, and has spent years volunteering for the children’s private schools.

Berndt is curious, passionate, and outspoken. “Treating people equally is the foundation of our nation, society, and shared life as a small community, region and nation,” she said. “How do you hold society together without laws that treat people equally? Otherwise you’re holding it together with a negative force that limits the potential of all different kinds of people.“

She tries not to be judgmental or intolerant, “and I try hard not to be impatient.” But she can’t stand discrimination. To Berndt, it lacks any logic or reason.

Berndt has a big reason to worry about it.

“My 24-year-old daughter Ali is gay,” Berndt said. We always thought it could be a possibility. I would be lying if I said I didn’t have concerns. But my concerns don’t come from who she is – they come from our larger society where hateful, cruel or ignorant people could hurt her. That’s where my unease comes from. I want Ali to be safe, and I want her to enjoy what my other kids can – a family, good career, and the freedom to walk around holding hands with the person she loves.”

Kinsey experts estimate that about 10% of the U.S. adult population identifies as gay or lesbian. And attitudes about the morality and legality of gay and lesbian relationships have changed over the past 15 years, according to a 2015 Gallup Poll. In 2002, 38% of Americans said homosexuality was morally acceptable. Today that number has risen to 63%.

“I’m just so happy that Ali is in a country where she is able to be the person she is,” Berndt said. “The most basic of freedoms is the right to be who you are. When my daughter finally came out to herself, she changed. Her confidence grew. She became lighter, happier and more fully herself.”

When a child first comes out, a parent may pass through different stages – shock, anxiety, and sooner or later, acceptance. Berndt’s early acceptance of her daughter’s orientation came easy, but she points out another stage that is lesser known: outrage against discrimination that relegates gays to second-class citizens or otherwise ostracizes them.

“I’ve heard stories about children coming out to their family and being thrown out, banned from their home and family. We have a very open, accepting and supportive family.”

She encourages other families of gay children to get educated, if they aren’t already. “I know from my research and the core of my heart that sexual orientation is biological,” Berndt said. “It’s in their DNA.”

Still, she worries about discrimination that is endemic in most societies.

“Different types of discrimination exist. Discrimination can be an attitude, and in that case, we can’t be the Thought Police – I can’t tell you not to dislike someone. Discrimination that really matters in our society is the kind that can be put into action and harm someone. My parents didn’t raise me to hate.”

When asked what legacy she would like to leave, Berndt is sober. “If you would’ve asked me 10 years ago what kind of mark I’m making, I probably would’ve made a grand declaration of a significant effort that I would undertake to better the world. Now I’d rather be remembered as being a good friend, wife, mom, daughter, sister, teacher, and citizen – all the roles and relationships that shape my life and its ultimate meaning.”

And she would like to think she has stood up for those who need her to, and that she has been willing to stand up and speak out for what she believes is most important: tolerance, equality, compassion, and community.