Schools play tremendous role in Lowcountry’s quality of life

Schools are not just places where children go to learn. They play a tremendous role in the quality of the community and the quality of its population. They are also a reflection of the community itself, its growth, its values and its future. For Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and the surrounding Lowcountry, schools have played huge roles in the history and very fabric of the region.

On the following pages, we’ve highlighted nine of the best schools, academies and institutions available right here at home.

TECHNICAL COLLEGE OF THE LOWCOUNTRY

About the school: The Technical College of the Lowcountry is the region’s primary provider of post-secondary education and workforce training. The public, two-year, multi-campus community college serves approximately 5,000 students annually. The college offers a variety of curricular programs, including university transfer options, career and continuing education, online learning, and dual enrollment for area high school students. Fully 93 percent of TCL graduates either go on to four-year institutions or move directly into jobs – jobs here, in the Lowcountry. More than 10,000 TCL alumni live and work in the Lowcountry. At TCL, it’s working.

Featured alumni: Takiya La’Shaune Smith’s TCL story: When I started my first cosmetology business my services were initially limited by my certifi cations. TCL’s 2 year cosmetology program was perfect in guiding me to my dream business. Flexible classroom schedules and my instructors were awesome at helping me stay on the right track. My cosmetology classmates and I quickly became close knit and are like family even today. My experience has been life-changing since enrolling, attending and graduating from TCL. TCL has opened so many doors for me and my business including the launch and opening of my 2nd salon! I am now a licensed cosmetologist and the founding owner of both Beautique Lash & Brow and The Brow Company Beauty Bar & Makeup Studio.

CROSS SCHOOLS

About the school: Established in 1998, Cross Schools provides a Christian-based education for children ages 18 months through eighth grade. Cross Schools strives to create an atmosphere where students develop a passion for learning through small classes, rigorous academics, various enrichment courses, and faith-based learning. At Cross Schools, students attend weekly chapel, participate in community service projects, and have the opportunity to join various clubs. Its athletic program, which features cross country, basketball, golf, soccer and volleyball, encourages teamwork, discipline and physical fitness. The guiding principles of the Cross Schools community are academic excellence, Christian values and community service.

Featured students: “At Cross Schools, I met the sisters I’ve always wanted,” said Sarah Ogren of the girls pictured, four of whom have known each other since preschool. All of the girls are now seniors in high school. Through life’s ups and downs, their friendship has only strengthened, according to the girls.

“I watched these girls grow from spunky preschoolers to fine Christian women. They are kind-hearted, generous, and have such loving hearts,” said Shawn Young, head of Cross Schools and mom of Savannah Young. “It’s heartwarming to know that their friendship was rooted in faith at Cross Schools.”

Back row, from left: Alice Ruth Ward, Sarah Ogren, Rebecca Donaldson and Carol Ann Rosenblum. Middle: Alyssa Pierce. Front: Savannah Young)

HERITAGE ACADEMY

About the school: Heritage Academy believes a small caring community of diverse, trained professionals working with students seeking to develop a passion in life creates the ideal learning environment. Students choose Heritage Academy for its supportive resources, relationships with teachers and opportunities resulting from personalized attention to their goals. The student/teacher ratio appeals to parents who desire foremost that their children be academically successful. We celebrate a long list of accomplishments and a clear vision thanks to our motivated and talented students, our extraordinary faculty and our supportive parents. Our mission is purposefully designed to combine our students’ passion with a college preparatory program, resulting in 100 percent college placement and preparation for the future.

Featured alumni: After completing her bachelor of science in athletic training at Xavier University, Aylin Seyalioglu received her doctorate of physical therapy from Emory University and joined the renowned sports medicine department at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Seyalioglu has contributed to research and to professional publications regarding tennis medicine. She recently spoke at the Society for Tennis Medicine and Science 2016 World Congress. A former NCAA Division I student athlete, Seyalioglu is a sports medicine therapist for the USTA Pro-Circuit and lives in Atlanta.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

About the school: There is a difference at Hilton Head Christian Academy. We believe in educating the mind while reaching the heart. Yes, we have exceptional SAT scores, leading-edge student programs, championship sports teams and fabulous fine arts offerings, but what sets us apart is what matters most. With our foundation built on Christ, we teach your child that he or she is more than a score, a grade, a trophy or a finished canvas — much more. We believe that your child is fearfully and wonderfully made. Instructing beyond the classroom, our teachers are life mentors. Our heart is to define what excellence looks like for your child. We invite you to experience HHCA.

Featured student: Brody is not making huge life decisions right now. He’s 6. But over the next 12 exhaustingly long and terrifyingly short years, all those little influences he soaks up Monday through Friday are not going to disappear. They’re going to turn him into a boy who turns into a teenager who turns into a man. Every one of these 12 years matters. #experiencehhca

HILTON HEAD ISLAND HIGH SCHOOL

About the school: Hilton Head Island High School is an incredibly dynamic school with strong leadership, dedicated staff and talented students. We pride ourselves in being caring, creative and compassionate. It is teamwork that drives us to great success in the classroom, on the stage, in the studio, and on the playing fields. Our rigorous academic program challenges students daily to discover their strengths and develop their interests. As an International Baccalaureate school, we engage our students through collaborative projects, integrated technology and diverse course offerings to ensure that our students are critical thinkers and ready for their careers. Being a Seahawk is more special and rewarding than anyone can imagine.

Featured student: Phillip Evans: “Attending Hilton Head Island High School has been one of the best decisions of my life. I have bonded with the accepting and engaging Seahawk community, been exposed to amazing teachers, and challenged my intellect. Being a Seahawk transcends the boundaries of the classroom; I have learned how to be a leader, friend and, most importantly, a citizen of the world.”

HILTON HEAD PREPARATORY SCHOOL

About the school: Throughout its 50 years, Hilton Head Preparatory School has always been the place to be for the best education in the area, and it is stronger than ever. Educating students in junior kindergarten through 12th grade, Hilton Head Prep is the place to be inspired and challenged, the place to be a family, a teammate, and an artist, and the place to be charitable. The student/faculty relationship is at the core of Prep’s success, through which students are inspired to pursue their passions and reach heights they never imagined on their way to the most selective colleges and rewarding lives.

Featured teacher: Dr. Michael Bassett (class of ’92) is a published writer — and a Prep alumnus — who inspires Prep students every day as an upper school English teacher. Bassett spearheaded Prep’s AP Capstone initiative, which is an innovative diploma program that allows students to develop the skills that matter most for college success. Prep is the only school in the area approved by the College Board to offer this program.

JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC SCHOOL

About the school: John Paul II Catholic School is committed to preparing students with diverse learning abilities for the challenges of life through intellectual, physical and spiritual programs that advance academic excellence, leadership, a healthy lifestyle and service to others while fostering discipleship according to the traditions of the Catholic faith.

At the center of everything John Paul II does is our faith in God. In our modern society, it is critical that we instill in our children the values and attitudes necessary to make good decisions as they grow into active adults. We are blessed to partner with our parents to help our children grow in their faith.

Featured teacher: This fall, John Paul II Catholic School teacher Kefrin Woodham attended the University of Notre Dame “Excellence in Teaching Conference” on differentiated learning, led by leading education professionals. Woodham was sponsored by Hilton Head’s Notre Dame Club. Her opportunity to refuel outside of the classroom was refreshing and deepened her understanding of the student learner in a faith-filled environment.

ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC SCHOOL

About the school: St. Francis Catholic School is celebrating 20 years of excellence in faith-based education. The SACS-accredited school serves more than 200 students from the greater Hilton Head Island-Bluffton area in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The campus, which includes three academic buildings on Beach City Road, features a large library, computer and science labs, a fine arts center, and a 15,000-square-foot gym with a stage. St. Francis provides a low student-teacher ratio — there are currently over 20 full-time staff members, including 13 full-time contracted teachers — and focuses on developing the whole child: spiritually, academically, physically, emotionally and socially.

Featured alumni: While a student at St. Francis Catholic School, Devin McGuinness excelled both academically and athletically. He was an honors student who played for the Wolves’ inaugural basketball team, performed in school musicals, and is remembered fondly by teachers as a thoughtful and inquisitive student and altar server. Today, he is in his final year at Notre Dame University’s School of Law. Next summer, he will begin his professional career at the prestigious Atlanta-based law firm Sutherland, Asbill, and Brennan, LLP, where he hopes to focus on mergers and acquisitions.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA BEAUFORT

About the school: The University of South Carolina Beaufort is a growing regional public comprehensive university that has an enrollment of 2,000 students. The Hilton Head Gateway campus in Bluffton offers cutting-edge computational science and nursing laboratories, and a broad range of academic degree programs. The Historic Beaufort Campus houses an innovative baccalaureate studio art program, and the new Hilton Head Island Campus, featuring the experiential learning hospitality management program, opens in fall 2018. USCB offers students an exceptional place to learn and live in an environment focused on growth, preservation and opportunity. Visit www.uscb.edu for more information.

Featured professor: Dr. Yiming Ji, computational science professor at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, led the establishment of the computational science program at USCB. It is one of the few in the country and the first in South Carolina. Computational science is a field of applied computer science in which computing theories and software techniques are used to serve and advance many diverse fields. Ji was honored in 2016 with the prestigious S.C. Governor’s Award for Excellence in Scientific Research at a Predominately Undergraduate Institution. He has authored more than 42 peer-reviewed publications and secured more than $1.6 million in grant and education funding since 2009.

OSHER LIFELONG LEARNING INSTITUTE

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of South Carolina Beaufort is devoted to providing intellectually stimulating, not-for-credit, educational opportunities to adults in the Lowcountry. The OLLI program at USCB is one of the largest programs in the country, with just over 1,500 members and more than 400 classes and programs per year. Classes are offered in all three regions of the Lowcountry, including Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island. Benefits of membership include access to OLLI programs, access to USCB’s campus libraries and dining, discounts to Center For The Art events and participation in the OLLI LowCountry Community Concert Band.