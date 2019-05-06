TEDx Hilton Head: Spreading Ideas Worth Sharing on May 11

Some of Hilton Head Island and Bluffton’s best-known personalities will speak at the next TEDxHiltonHead event, which shares ideas worth spreading. The theme is “Reinvention” for the short, powerful talks on May 11 at SoundWaves Performing Arts Center. Twenty inspiring local and regional speakers will present. Registration starts at 8:15 a.m. Program is 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $75, includes presentations, continental breakfast and catered lunch. Get tickets at http://bit.ly/tedxhhi2019.
2019 SPEAKER LINE UP
JOSEPH ARNEGGER
Artist; Ringling College of Art & Design; Founder, SARTQ, Sarasota Artist Collective; Exhibit designer and curator
KAAN CIVICI
Turkish émigré; dishwasher; waiter; Story-teller; non-English speaker turned virtual English teacher to Turkish children; reading advocate
JEVON DALY
Local writer, author and musician; Lowcountry Boiler; Silicone Sister; Unicorn Meater; Lowcountry lover and songwriter
ERIC ESQUIVEL
President and Publisher, La Isla magazine; Community and Latino Advocate; Board Member, Latin American Council of South Carolina
SHEILA FERGUSON
Author; co-founder of Community Journeys; Past President of Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island
JIMI GIBSON
Magician, illusionist, branding and product-launch expert; community advocate; Lowcountry non-profit volunteer
IMELDA GOLDEN
University of South Carolina-Beaufort student studying Communications; lifestyle and self-help blogger; education advocate
DENNIS ITTENBACH
Board certified physical therapist and founder of H.O.P.E Life, Lymphedema, and Rehab Center, and the HOPE Life Cancer Recovery Fund
JUAN CARLOS JIMINEZ
Owner, Ta-ca-ron; Professor; Mathematician; Marine Biologist; Cuban émigré; Cigar Factory operator; wine aficionado
JILL JOHNS
Owner of Jill Johns International; co-host of The Pause Button 2.0 podcast; recipient of “America’s Small Business Champions” award by SCORE
DR. WAYNE JOHNSON
Board certified physician; founder of Hilton Head Health & Wellness Associates and its 14 health-related subsidiaries
TRICIA MIKOUCHI
Degree in Sociology and Masters in Organizational Behavior; Twenty years raising a child with Multiple Personalities
ELIZABETH MILLEN
Founder, Millen Publishing Group, LLC; owner and publisher, Pink Magazine and Paisley Magazine; Women’s advocate
SHIRLEY (PEACHES) PETERSON
Chair, Mitchelville Preservation Project; Vice Chair, Coastal Discovery Museum; Women in Philanthropy Advisory Board
ERIN RISIUS, MA, LPC
Kinesiologist; health psychology specialist; wellness counselor; health educator at Hilton Head Health
FRANK ROBERTS
Founder, Lady’s Island Oysters; South Carolina oyster industry pioneer; oyster seed (spat) provider; Coastal ecosystem advocate; former Marine
EMRA SMITH
Founder and CEO, International School of Story; EBW2020 collaborator and Chief Engagement Officer; business executive and life coach
JANE CARSON SANDLER
Golden State Killer survivor; Author, Frozen in Fear: The True Story of Surviving the Shadows of Death; Former US Air Force Nurse Corps
HARRY WILLIAMS
Mayor of Hardeeville; public servant in local, city, and county governments as councilman, council president, and Mayor; business executive
BEA WRAY
Co-founder, Millennial Women Network; former Executive Director, The Creative Coast; past Chair, Forbes Books Entrepreneurship Practice Group