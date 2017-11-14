TEDxHiltonHead: Voices of Resilience

It’s hard to prepare to be resilient, but when faced with adversity, most people are surprised to find they can rise above. Their stories were on display on Oct. 20 at the inaugural TEDxHiltonHead talk, held at the rooftop bar at Poseidon Coastal Cuisine.

TED is a nonprofit group that was originally conceived as a conference to focus on technology, entertainment and design in 1984. Today, the talks cover almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages and have earned a global following online. Independently run TEDx events, like the recent forum on Hilton Head Island, help share ideas in communities around the world.