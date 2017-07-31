Palmetto Animal League hosts first ever ‘Meow Mixer’ to find homes for adult cats.

Sun City residents mingled with some of the Lowcountry’s cutest and most eligible cats at Palmetto Animal League’s first ever ‘Meow Mixer’ July 22 at the PAL Adoption Center in Okatie’s Riverwalk Business Park.

Guests enjoyed refreshments and waived adoption fees for cats 1+ years old. PAL matchmakers were on hand to help attendees find their next great love. The idea behind the Meow Mixer was to help more adult cats find their forever home. PAL staff members fondly refer to their longtime feline residents as ‘Whiskers in Waiting.’

“Our facility provides a comfortable environment, but it could never be a substitute for a home of their own,” says Palmetto Animal League President, Amy Campanini. “Some cats have been here for 3 or more years, and it’s time for them to finally experience all the love and happiness they deserve.”

During the Meow Mixer, four adult cats were adopted into loving homes. Six other pets, including dogs and kittens, were also adopted at PAL the same day. Those who adopted an adult cat during the Meow Mixer received a gift bag compliments of PetSmart and a limited-edition PAL “Lives Worth Saving” T-shirt.