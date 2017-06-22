Summer Images presented by “Les Bonnes Artistes”

The Coastal Discovery Museum will host “Les Bonnes Artistes” starting July 1 and running through August 27. “The Good Artists” was founded in 2007 by Doris Shay. The name is something that all artists aspire to; to become a really good artist. The idea was to get a group of women artists together once a month to discuss art, share ideas and techniques, support each other, and improve their art. Soon after, the idea for a group show of their works was discussed and they have been showing at various venues on Hilton Head Island for the last ten years.

In this show, the group wanted it to be a celebration of images, inspired by the summer. Local scenes, flights of fancy, and colorful images celebrate the diversions of summer. “We always want color to be one of the basic expressions of our art” says Joanna Chalson. Other artists in this group show not mentioned, are Annie Coughlin, Jo Dye, Barbara Grubba, Evie Kowko, Joyce Nagel, Barbara Spencer, Dorothy Steelman and Emily Wilson.

The opening reception will be held on July 12 from 5-7 pm and the public is invited to attend. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am until 4:30 pm and Sunday from 11 am until 3 pm. The Museum is located at 70 Honey Horn Drive on Hilton Head Island.