Randy West remembered

Randolph West, owner of Randolph West Builders and a longtime Bluffton resident, died recently in a tragic explosion in Bluffton. He is survived by his wife, Gayla, and his daughters Shellie (the CEO of the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce) and Leigh. West was supportive of responsible development in Bluffton and constructed the building where the Bluffton chamber is currently housed.
He was a fisherman and boater who built his custom 40-foot catamaran. His unfinished project with the Bluffton Rotary was a planned pavilion for the next phase of the Oscar Frazier Park. The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will continue to support community fundraising efforts to finish the project in his honor.