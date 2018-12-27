Nonprofit groups receive Community Foundation grants

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has awarded grants to Memory Matters and Second Helpings. Memory Matters received $120,590 over three years to help implement brain health programs. The grant will fund a brain health specialist position, along with covering other program expenses. A two-year, $36,882 grant will help Second Helpings fund a part-time coordinator in the Hilton Head and Bluffton area. The coordinator will build relationships with food partners and recipient agencies and manage volunteers, delivery routes, and relationships with grocery stores and food donors.