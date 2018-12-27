SC Department of Education releases school report cards

For the first time in four years, the S.C. Department of Education released school report cards last month, rating nearly every public school across the state on a scale of excellent, good, average, below average or unsatisfactory for the 2017-18 school year. The report cards help hold district and school administrators accountable for student achievement, standardized test scores, English proficiency, high school graduation rates and other criteria.
Excellent:
- May River High School
Good:
- Bluffton Elementary School
- Bluffton High School
- Hilton Head Island High School
- Okatie Elementary School
- Pritchardville Elementary School
- Red Cedar Elementary School
- River Ridge Academy
Average:
- Bluffton Middle School
- H.E. McCracken Middle School
- Hilton Head Island Elementary School for the Creative Arts
- M.C. Riley Elementary School
Below Average:
- Hilton Head Island Elementary School
Unsatisfactory
- Hilton head Island Middle School