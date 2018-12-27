Subscribe

SC Department of Education releases school report cards

Typography

For the first time in four years, the S.C. Department of Education released school report cards last month, rating nearly every public school across the state on a scale of excellent, good, average, below average or unsatisfactory for the 2017-18 school year. The report cards help hold district and school administrators accountable for student achievement, standardized test scores, English proficiency, high school graduation rates and other criteria.

Beaufort County School District administrators announced they will close the district’s alternative school, Islands Academy, at the end of the semester after it was deemed the worst middle school in the state and among the state’s five worst high schools. The grades of the schools in southern Beaufort County were:

Excellent:

  • May River High School

Good:

  • Bluffton Elementary School
  • Bluffton High School
  • Hilton Head Island High School
  • Okatie Elementary School
  • Pritchardville Elementary School
  • Red Cedar Elementary School
  • River Ridge Academy

Average:

  • Bluffton Middle School
  • H.E. McCracken Middle School
  • Hilton Head Island Elementary School for the Creative Arts
  • M.C. Riley Elementary School

Below Average:

  • Hilton Head Island Elementary School

Unsatisfactory

  • Hilton head Island Middle School