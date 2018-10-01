Groups accepting grant applications

The Hilton Head Firefighters’ Association annually awards grants to local nonprofit groups in the Lowcountry. Grant requests will be accepted through Oct. 31 and applications can be found at hhifirefighters.org. Susan G. Komen’s South Carolina chapter is seeking applications for grants addressing the following issues related to breast cancer: reducing barriers to care, patient navigation and breast cancer education. For applications and additional details, go to komensouthcarolina.org/grants.