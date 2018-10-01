Attempted Murder-Suicide Rocks HHI

A double shooting left a Hilton Head Island doctor wounded and his ex-girlfriend dead on Sept. 4, in a murder-suicide that rocked the upscale Spanish Wells community. Jennifer Rudemyer of Bluffton, a professional organizer and former Beaufort County School District teacher, shot Dr. Gaston Perez multiple times before turning her gun on herself. Perez and Rudemeyer had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for years, and he had been granted a restraining order against her shortly before the shooting.