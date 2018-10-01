Remembering Sean Aiken

Edward Sean “Ada” Aiken’s uplifting spirit brought joy to the customers at Which Wich in Bluffton, where he worked until he was found shot to death in Seabrook on July 18. Aiken, 28, grew up in the tight-knit community of Seabrook. On Sept. 21, friends and family gathered there for a rally against violence organized by his mother. He graduated from Battery Creek High School in 2008 and was active in the LGBT community in Savannah. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Cpl. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or 1-888-274-6372.