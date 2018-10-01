Callawassie couple loses state Supreme Court Case

The state’s highest court has ruled against a Callawassie Island couple seeking to relinquish their community club membership. The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled in a 3-2 vote that property owners in the Callawassie community are responsible for paying club dues even after they resign, as mandated by the club contract. The case is just one of several that have been filed between Callawassie residents and the club. There is still an option for the couple to ask the court to reconsider the ruling.