The Town of Hilton Head Island and Palmetto Breeze launched a new trolley service on July 16 and need volunteers to serve as onboard ambassadors. Volunteers will greet passengers, answer questions and share island tidbits. Volunteers will be required to attend a training session. For more information, call 843-341-4697, email annec@hiltonheadisland.gov, or go to www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov/trolley.