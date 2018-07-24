Celebration marks life of island girl

More than 500 Lowcountry residents gathered at the Folly near Burke’s Beach to celebrate the life of Charli Bobinchuck, an 11-year-old Hilton Head Island girl who was struck and killed by a car in a U.S. 278 crosswalk near Yacht Cove Drive in June. At the memorial event, mourners tossed flowers into the ocean surrounded by photos of Charli and letters to her parents, Bryan and Daisy Bobinchuck. Friends and family also spoke about Charli’s love of animals and her fun-loving spirit.