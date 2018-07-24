Artists sought for craft exhibition

The Art League of Hilton Head Island is seeking 2-D and 3-D craft artisans for the Craft Hilton Head 2018 Exhibition. Artist entries should encompass exemplary creativity, experimentation, and imagination, showcasing what can be accomplished with few restrictions. This is a juried gallery show in a community that loves art and buys art. More than $4,000 in cash will be awarded by two nationally recognized judges. Deadline for applications is Oct. 20. For more information, call the art league at 843-681-5060.