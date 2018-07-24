First jet flight lands at Hilton Head Airport

Hilton Head Isand Airport welcomed its first regularly scheduled commercial jet flight in June. A large crowd of officials, guests and media, plus two fire trucks spraying arcs of water, were on hand to greet American Eagle Flight 4529 as it arrived at the terminal. The new jet, a 76-passenger Embraer ERJ-175, is replacing the venerable Bombardier Dash-8 turboprops that have long served the island's airport and which are being retired by American Eagle.