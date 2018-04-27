Local groups get $150,275 in grants

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry awarded more than $150,000 in grants to three local nonprofit groups on March 21. The foundation distributes grants three times a year as part of its competitive grant program.

The most recent grants were awarded to Port Royal Sound Foundtaion, which received $26,500 to develop a master plan for 105 acres recently acquired in partnership with Beaufort County; Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which was given a two-year $60,000 grant to hire a full-time community health educator to lead evidence-based sexual education for teens and parents; and the marine sensory and neurobiology lab at University of South Carolina Beaufort, whose $63,775 grant will be used to purchase a boat and equipment to monitor the marine environment throughout the Lowcountry.

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has awarded more than $65 million in grants and scholarships since it was founded in 1994. For more information on the foundation and its programs, call 843-681-9100 or go to www.cf-lowcountry.org.